The Salvation Army Thrift Store Encourages Canadians to Donate Instead of Sending Items to Landfill

Through their campaign, the organization aims to inspire Canadians to reduce textile waste while giving back to the community.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - A study commissioned by the National Association for Charitable Textile Recycling (NACTR), sponsored in part by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), sheds light on the environmental impact of used apparel in Canada. According to the study, of the 1.3 million tonnes generated annually, a staggering 76 per cent ends up in landfills, amounting to nearly one million tonnes every year.

By donating to The Salvation Army Thrift Store, Canadians actively participate in extending the lifecycle of pre-loved goods, reducing waste, and supporting a circular economy. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

Recognizing the urgent need to address this issue while continuing to meet the increasing demand for affordable items, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is launching its donations campaign. Running until the end of October, the campaign aims to encourage Canadians to donate what they no longer want instead of throwing them away.

"Your unwanted clothing and household items have the potential to become someone else's treasure," says Tonny Colyn, National Director Business Development and Sustainability at The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "By donating to The Salvation Army Thrift Store, you actively participate in extending the lifecycle of these goods, reducing waste, and supporting a circular economy." Last year alone, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted more than 80 million pounds of clothing and household items from local landfills.

In addition to environmental benefits, every donation and purchase at their Thrift Stores directly supports critical programs and services offered by The Salvation Army across Canada, including foodbanks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addictions, modern slavery and human trafficking prevention, emergency relief efforts, and more. "Our Thrift Stores are more than just retail spaces; they are an integral part of our mission to serve and uplift our communities across Canada," emphasizes Colyn.

With demand for donations -- especially clothing and housewares -- continuing to grow, the organization is calling on Canadians to give pre-loved items a second life. "We hope that individuals keep us in mind and consider donating their pre-loved items, knowing that each contribution makes a significant difference in preserving our planet and caring for local communities," says Colyn.

Clothing and household donations to The Salvation Army Thrift Store can be made at any of their 114 Donor Welcome Centres across Canada. For locations and hours, please visit thriftstore.ca/locations.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 95 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills from April 2024-25.

