The Salvation Army Thrift Store Expands in Saskatoon with the Opening of Its Second and Largest Location

New 13,500-square-foot store brings affordable, sustainable shopping to Nelson Road

SASKATOON, SK, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store will expand its presence in Saskatoon with the opening of its second --and largest--location at 503 Nelson Road. The 13,500-square-foot Saskatoon South store will officially open to the public during a grand opening on Thursday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m., offering a wide variety of affordable items for individuals and families across the community.

Every purchase and donation made at The Salvation Army Thrift Store directly contributes to the organization’s mission of giving hope and transforming lives. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

Conveniently located near residential neighbourhoods and local businesses, the new store offers ample parking, and expands access to budget‑friendly, sustainable shopping while supporting Salvation Army programs and services that make a meaningful difference across the community.

"We're excited to open our doors in Saskatoon South and welcome even more members of the community to shop and donate," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "Donations are at the heart of what we do, and the generosity of the community plays a vital role in helping us support individuals and families in need."

Community members can expect a wide selection of new and gently used clothing, household goods, books, electronics, and more, all priced to help stretch household budgets while diverting quality items from landfills. Proceeds from each sale help fund local Salvation Army programs and services, including food security initiatives, shelter and housing supports, rehabilitation and recovery programs, and emergency disaster relief.

"This new store represents so much more than a place to shop--it's a celebration of community," says Troughton. "Every visit to this store--whether to shop or donate--helps us extend hope, dignity, and support to our neighbours. We can't wait to welcome the Saskatoon community into this new space."

The new location will open at 10 a.m. for a fun day of thrift shopping! Regular store hours will be Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a list of accepted donations, visit thriftstore.ca.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 98 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on new and gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations

For further information: Clara Pina, National Communications and Engagement Manager, The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations, 1-855-633-4292, [email protected], www.thriftstore.ca