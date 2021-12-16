"The impacts of the pandemic and the uncertainty that comes with it continues to affect low-income families and individuals. Providing a memorable Christmas only adds to their already stressful situations," says Lt-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to our supporters and partners such as Walmart Canada for coming alongside to ensure that all who come to us for assistance will experience the joy of the holiday season."

Last year, The Salvation Army helped more than 2.1 million Canadians with food, clothing and practical help. With a $20-million national fundraising goal, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to offer necessities to struggling people. Contributions to the campaign also support The Salvation Army's life-changing programs, such as substance-use recovery, housing supports, and job and life-skills training, which help people find a permanent way out of poverty.

"We are very proud to partner with The Salvation Army, one of Canada's largest providers of social assistance, to help make Christmas a reality for Canadians from coast-to-coast," said Rob Nicol, vice president, corporate affairs at Walmart Canada. "In these challenging times, we ask Canadians to give generously. Together we can help The Salvation Army reach its fundraising goal this holiday season and help Canadians live better."



"This year, in the season of giving, we want to create an army of givers," says Lt-Colonel Murray. "We couldn't do what we do without the strong support and generosity of our partners, donors and volunteers. In these final days before Christmas, everyone needs an army, so we invite people to make a lasting impact in their community by donating to a Christmas kettle, online at SalvationArmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY."

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army Canada gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use disorders; long-term and palliative care; Christmas assistance, such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

