The Salvation Army Marks 88th Anniversary of Moose River Cave-in

HALIFAX, NS, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Nearly 90 years have passed since the story of three men trapped in a Nova Scotian gold mine gripped the world in 1936. Tomorrow, April 13, Nova Scotians will gather to mark the 88th anniversary of the historic rescue at the Moose River Gold Mine Museum in Halifax County.

On the evening of April 12, 1936, supports gave away in the Moose River gold mine causing the roof to collapse, trapping three men - David Robertson, Alfred Scadding and Herman Magill - 141 feet underground.

2024 Moose River Mining Disaster Anniversary Event (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

"The Moose River cave-in and the grueling 10-day rescue that followed was a momentous occasion in journalism and emergency response history," shared Betty Belmore, secretary/treasurer for the Moose River Gold Mine Museum Society. "It attracted world-wide attention as it was the first live 'on-the-spot' coverage of a breaking news story anywhere in the world."

The event was broadcast by J. Frank Willis, of the Canadian Radio Broadcasting Commission (CRBC) to more than 650 radio stations throughout North America and was picked up by the British Broadcasting Commission (BBC) to be broadcasted in Europe as well. Over the course of fifty-six hours Willis used the only phone line in Moose River to deliver live, two-minute updates every half an hour. An estimated 100 million people around the world heard his reports, gripped by the drama of the rescue effort.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disasters Services (EDS) team was present that week in 1936, to serve food and hot beverages, as well as to provide spiritual and emotional care to rescuers, community members, and the loved ones of those who were trapped.

"It is critical to remember historical events like the Moose River cave-in, and the importance of community partners when disaster strikes," shared David Aalders, Salvation Army EDS specialist. "We are thankful to be part of this anniversary event and to share with others the impact The Salvation Army EDS team had, not only in 1936, but continues to have in communities throughout the country today."

The Moose River Gold Mine Museum Society invites Nova Scotians to gather at the museum on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be opportunities to visit the museum and Provincial Park, partake in wireless emergency communication demonstrations, enjoy free coffee, tea, and home-made doughnuts, and meet 'Rescue at Moose River' author, Blain Henshaw.

Event organizers include the Moose River Gold Mine Museum Society, Halifax Amateur Radio Club, and The Salvation Army. Please note that there is limited cell phone coverage in the area and GPS may provide challenges.

