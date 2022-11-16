The Salvation Army launches annual fundraising campaign as demand for services rise

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - With the ever-increasing cost of living, plus the added expenses of Christmas, The Salvation Army Maritime Division once again asks for the generous support of people across the Maritimes as they launch their largest fundraising effort of the year.

Salvation Army launches largest fundraising drive of the year to assist thousands of people living in poverty. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

"The Salvation Army believes that everyone needs an army," says Major Keith Pike, Leader of The Salvation Army Maritime Division, "and that's what the Christmas Kettle Campaign is about. It provides us with the funds to ensure there is a toy under the tree for every child, and keeps our food banks ready as rising prices and inflation continue to drive families and individuals through our doors."

Last year, The Salvation Army was able to assist over 180,000 individuals throughout the Maritimes. Across the nation though, The Salvation Army is reporting a 30 percent increase in families with children who need The Salvation Army's help, with 31 percent of households served this year needing The Salvation Army's help for the first time ever.

With a divisional campaign goal of $2,200,000, your donation can make a difference.

"It's hard to capture the impact of a donation in words," says The Salvation Army Maritime Division spokesperson, Lieutenant Gina Haggett. "A donation means a parent does not have to give up a meal so their child can eat. It means a senior does not have to chose between rent or eating that week."

Contributions to the Kettle Campaign stay in the community where it was donated, allowing The Salvation Army to provide practical assistance for all who need it. This includes support for food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, emergency disaster relief, Christmas support and more.

Join the Army of Givers and give back to your community by donating to your local kettle. You can also give back to your community in other ways by donating toys to your local The Salvation Army ministry unit or volunteering this Christmas season. Find and contact your local Salvation Army by going to www.salvationarmy.ca/maritime/locations.

Donations to the 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) and via mail to The Salvation Army, 330 Herring Cove Rd, NS B3R 1V4.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

For further information: Please contact: Gina Haggett (Lieutenant), The Salvation Army, Canada and Bermuda Territory, Director of Public Relations & Communications, Maritime Division, Ph: 902-802-6430, E: [email protected]