The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is 65% away from reaching its $13.5 million goal

Double your impact by donating online at SalvationArmy.ca until end of December

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - As the Salvation Army Ontario Division marks the first month of the 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign, the urgency to give is at a critical stage to help the organization reach its goal of $13.5 million as more and more individuals and families face economic uncertainties and the daily challenge of making ends meet.

With $4.5 million raised in Ontario to date and less than 2-weeks to go in The Salvation Army's largest annual fundraising campaign, the generosity of the public and mission partners is critical to supporting local programs and services that improves the lives of neighbours.

The economic challenges posed by ongoing and rising prices have led to a 31 percent increase in new households seeking assistance from The Salvation Army's community services this year. Notably, 34 percent of those requiring aid are children, highlighting the urgent need for support.

Lois, a senior who relies on The Salvation Army's mobile food program knows first-hand the importance of kettle donations and how it helps fill her refrigerator.

"If it wasn't for this food program, I wouldn't have groceries," said Lois. "The Salvation Army has saved me – this is a fantastic program and I love it."

Donations to The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign directly support innovative programs and services that make a vital difference in the lives of Ontarians, just like Lois.

"The need for The Salvation Army's services continues to grow as we are seeing an increasing number of individuals and families grappling with economic challenges linked to the high cost of living," said Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army Ontario Division. "This year, The Salvation Army anticipates supporting over 1.5 million people in the province with food, housing, and other necessities of life. We are counting on all Ontarians to donate today and give hope to our struggling neighbours.

The Christmas Kettle campaign continues through to December 24, and you can donate online today at salvationarmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

About The Salvation Army Canada and Bermuda Territory

The Salvation Army is an international faith-based organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in over 400 communities across Canada and in 131 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

