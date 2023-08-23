The Salvation Army in Urgent Need of Donations as Demand for Back-to-School Assistance Reaches Record Highs

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army in the HRM is currently seeing a record high of over 950 individuals requesting back-to-school support. Already over 150 people more than last years total, request continue to flood in as families struggle to deal with the additional cost associated with the coming school year.

"Currently we have enough school bags and supplies for 550 children," says Captain Brent Haas, leader of The Salvation Army in Bedford, Sackville, and Dartmouth. "So, we still need over 400 bags filled with supplies if we are going to meet the level of need we are seeing in the city."

Parents often spend a minimum of $100 on back-to-school provisions per child. This includes backpacks, clothing, shoes, school supplies and more, but for many families these additional costs simply are not feasible, and some children are left with no choice but to go without for the school season.

"For some families, the extra expense of the back-to-school season means having to decide between putting food on the table or giving their children the tools they need to succeed in school." Says Major Mark Hall, leader of The Salvation Army in Halifax West.

As part of The Salvation Army's national back-to-school campaign, Salvation Army branches located throughout Halifax are collecting school supplies and backpack donations to distribute to families in need. Unfortunately, the increased demand means the current level of back-to-school donations will not be enough.

"We are hearing it from community partners across the city," says Major Jennifer Hale, Executive Director of The Salvation Army's Center of Hope. "The level of demand for back-to-school support is higher than ever, and to meet it, we are going to need support from our communities."

Please donate today by dropping off schools supplies at one of the following locations: Sackville at 51 Metropolitan Avenue, Dartmouth at 946 Main Street, or Halifax at 2038 Gottingen Street.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Maritime Division

For further information: Please contact: Brent Haas (Captain), The Salvation Army, Canada and Bermuda Territory, Leader of Encounter Church of The Salvation Army, Phone: 902-201-0781, Email: [email protected]