The Salvation Army in Ontario Mobilizes to Provide Hope During Catastrophic Power Outage in Ottawa Region

Nearly 4,000 meals served, 3,800 snacks provided since May 21

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is fully mobilized and supporting those affected by Saturday's powerful lightening and windstorm that left hundreds of thousands of Ottawa residents without power.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services are strategically located at four sites across the city in Orléans, Riverside, Nepean and Stittsville.

"When a crisis hits and someone is in need, The Salvation Army and our trained mission partners including officers, staff and volunteers are there to respond immediately. The Salvation Army is on the ground providing hope to individuals and families with fresh food and water, emotional and spiritual support. We are in the community and there for our friends and neighbours," said Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations with The Salvation Army Ontario Division. "The Salvation Army will continue to provide support for as long as it's needed."

In two and a half days, almost 4,000 meals (breakfasts and dinners), 3,800 snacks and over 8,000 bottles of water, juice, and coffee have been provided by The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is grateful for our Service Partner, Gordon Food Services Canada, for their support in suppling much needed fresh food including baked goods, healthy snacks, soups, sandwiches and water at our four sites for those who have been impacted.

If you need support, please visit Ottawa.ca to find the reception centre location nearest you. The Salvation Army is currently providing additional supports at the following locations:

Site #1: CARDELREC Recreation Centre (Shea Road, Stittsville )

) Site #2: Carleton Heights Community Centre (Apeldoorn Drive, Nepean )

) Site #3: Francois Dupuis Rec Centre (Portobello Drive, Orleans )

) Site #4: Hunt Club / Riverside Community Centre (Riverside Drive, Ottawa )

Financial donations to support The Salvation Army in its Emergency Disaster Services efforts can be made online at SalvationArmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

About The Salvation Army Canada and Bermuda Territory

The Salvation Army is an international faith-based organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in over 400 communities across Canada and in 132 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

