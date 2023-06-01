The Salvation Army has Boots on the Ground Helping as Wildfires Rip Through Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is on-site providing food, water, and emotional and spiritual care to first responders and the many families forced out of house and home due to the fires raging in Shelburne County and the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

The Salvation Army team responding to Shelburne County fire preparing meals for first responders. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

In Halifax, The Salvation Army is preparing and serving over 300 meals a day to those currently sheltered at the Canada Games Center. Simultaneously, in Shelburne County, The Salvation Army is working with local volunteers, many of whom have been displaced themselves, to provide daily meals to over 100 workers as they fight the fires tirelessly.

"For us it's all about the people," says John Bignell, The Salvation Army's EDS specialist for Nova Scotia. "We want every person who comes to us in need to walk away with a full stomach and the knowledge that we are—and will remain—here for them."

Businesses, organizations, and members of the public wishing to provide monetary donations to The Salvation Army relief efforts, can do so by calling 902-455-1201 Ext 230. For those looking to donate material items, The Salvation Army is accepting donations of new or gently used clothing at any of the following thrift store locations during regular store hours: 205 Damascus Road, 3667 Strawberry Hill Street, 118 Wyse Road, 125 Main Street, and 971 Cole Harbour Road.

Those impacted by the fires can reach out to The Salvation Army at either 51 Metropolitan Ave in Sackville or 2044 Gottingen St in Halifax during operational hours for clothing vouchers. Vouchers can be redeemed at The Salvation Army thrift stores listed above for as long as for as long as the need remains.

The Salvation Army is committed to continue Giving Hope to those struggling in the aftermath of the wildfires.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Maritime Division

For further information: Chris Mitchell, The Salvation Army, Canada and Bermuda Territory, Marketing and Communications Specialist, Maritime Division, Ph: 902-818-2039, E: [email protected]