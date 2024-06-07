The Salvation Army Celebrates National Doughnut Day

SAINT JOHN, NB, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - On Friday, June 7, 2022, The Salvation Army will be celebrating the goodness of doughnuts, but did you know that National Doughnut Day has it roots in doing good?

National Doughnut Day (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

During the First World War, Salvation Army 'Doughnut Lassies' made thousands of fresh, complimentary doughnuts daily for the soldiers serving in France. These Salvation Army ladies found creative ways to make doughnuts for those who were facing the daily horrors of warfare. The fresh smell and taste of baked goods lifted the soldiers' morale during the darkest days of the war. This legacy now serves as a symbol of comfort that The Salvation Army provides to those in need.

"Doughnut Day is a way for us to celebrate the history of The Salvation Army, connect with our community through a sweet treat and raise public support for the vital services we provide in the Saint John area," says Lieutenant Jason Brinson, Corps Officer (Pastor).

To commemorate the day this year, The Salvation Army in Saint John will be handing out doughnuts donated by the Atlantic Superstore – Rothesay Ave. on Friday, June 7 at King's Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For further information: Lieutenant Jason Brinson, Corps Officer (Pastor) The Salvation Army Saint John, Office: 506-634-7166 ext. 204, Cell: 506-608-2150, Jason [email protected]