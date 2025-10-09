The Salvation Army Brings Thanksgiving Cheer to Yellowknife with Hamper Sale and Community Dinner

YELLOWKNIFE, NT , Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Thanksgiving season is bringing warmth and generosity to the Yellowknife community once again, thanks to a long-standing partnership between Lakeshore Co-op and The Salvation Army.

On Thursday, October 9, a dedicated team of volunteers will gather to pack 600 Thanksgiving hampers. These hampers will be sold during the annual Thanksgiving Hamper Sale at Lakeshore Co-op on Saturday, October 11, and donated back to The Salvation Army. Starting next week, the hampers will be distributed through the Salvation Army's food bank to help families in need enjoy a festive meal.

"This event has grown year after year, and it's a beautiful example of community coming together to support one another," said a Major Tony Brushett from The Salvation Army. "We're grateful to Lakeshore Co-op and all the volunteers who make this possible."

The Thanksgiving celebrations continue on Monday, October 13, when The Salvation Army will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for the community. Held in the church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the event is expected to serve between 300 and 400 meals, offering a warm and welcoming space for anyone looking to share in the holiday spirit.

Join us in making a difference this Thanksgiving. Whether you volunteer, donate, or simply spread the word, your support helps us bring hope and nourishment to those who need it most.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

Media Contact: Sara Djellal, Public Relations Officer, The Salvation Army, (403) 880-3015, [email protected]