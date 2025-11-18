Santa Shuffle Calgary Celebrates 35 Years of Holiday Giving

The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

Nov 18, 2025, 12:25 ET

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Calgary is set to jingle all the way this holiday season as the Santa Shuffle Fun Run & Elf Walk returns for its 35th anniversary on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (750 9 Ave SE).

This festive event, hosted in proud partnership with The Salvation Army and Running Room, invites Calgarians to lace up for a 5K Fun Run or a 1K Elf Walk. Participants will raise vital funds to support vulnerable individuals and families in Calgary through The Salvation Army's programs and services.

Event Highlights:

  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Location: Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 9 Ave SE, Calgary
  • Distances: 5K Fun Run & 1K Elf Walk
  • Festive Fun: Best-dressed contests, updated medals and shirts, pledge incentives, and more surprises!
  • Fundraising Perks: Raise $50 for a free pledge incentive; $250 for an incentive plus a Running Room gift card.

The Santa Shuffle is more than a run, it's a celebration of community, generosity, and holiday spirit. Funds raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter, and hope to those who need it most.

Spots are still available, register today at https://www.santashuffle.ca and join us in making a difference this holiday season!

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

For media inquiries or for more information, please contact: Ms. Sara D, Public Relations Officer, T: 403-880-3015, E: [email protected]

