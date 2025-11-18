Santa Shuffle Calgary Celebrates 35 Years of Holiday Giving

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Calgary is set to jingle all the way this holiday season as the Santa Shuffle Fun Run & Elf Walk returns for its 35th anniversary on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (750 9 Ave SE).

This festive event, hosted in proud partnership with The Salvation Army and Running Room, invites Calgarians to lace up for a 5K Fun Run or a 1K Elf Walk. Participants will raise vital funds to support vulnerable individuals and families in Calgary through The Salvation Army's programs and services.