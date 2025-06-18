Grand Re-opening of Salvation Army's Jackson & Willan Place

Originally constructed in 1988, Jackson Place and Willan Place have long served the community first supporting children's programs, then seniors. Each building now offers 10 individual beds, continuing a legacy of service and compassion. Their transformation reflects The Salvation Army's commitment to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of vulnerable populations.

Comprehensive Support Services Here in Calgary

Residents of the Transitional Housing Program will benefit from an integrated model of support, including:

Private rooms with an occupancy fee of $500 per month

per month Daily supper, with additional meals available at a low cost

Access to gymnasium, free Wi-Fi, laundry, and communal areas

Support with goal setting, job searches, housing applications, and resume building

Access to chaplaincy and spiritual care

Onsite counseling to assist with trauma, addiction, or life transitions

A Safe and Respectful Community

The Salvation Army maintains a focus on dignity, respect, and community.

"Every moment spent planning and renovating has been worth it. Seeing women move into their rooms, hearing them say they've had the best sleep in years, or simply finding out that someone felt special because they could sit on a bench in a private shower and wash their feet, those are the moments that matter. This journey has always been about creating a space that offers dignity, comfort, and safety because these women deserve it."

Cliff Wiebe, Executive Director

"Organizations like The Salvation Army are invaluable partners as we work to tackle the housing crisis and ensure that every Canadian has a safe place to call their own. I am proud that we could support these new homes in Calgary, and I wish the families the very best as they start their new chapters."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Broader Housing Context

While much of the conversation focuses on ownership and supply of single-family homes, this agreement highlights the urgent need to preserve and strengthen emergency, transitional, and supportive housing.

Transitional housing prevents stagnation in emergency shelters, helping individuals move more quickly toward long-term housing security.

Tri-level government coordination is essential to ensure comprehensive, wraparound support is available through housing providers like The Salvation Army.

At its core, The Salvation Army builds people not just homes. Investments in programs like this are investments in hope, dignity, and opportunity for Canada's most vulnerable.

A Landmark National Partnership

The reopening of these cottages marks the first milestone in The Salvation Army's historic agreement with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) the largest repair and renewal partnership in CMHC's history. This enterprise-level agreement enables the repair and rejuvenation of up to 3,400 shelter, transitional, and affordable housing units across Canada.

Under this $85 million national initiative:

CMHC will invest $34 million

The Salvation Army and its provincial, municipal, and community partners will contribute $51 million

This agreement aims to:

Improve accessibility so that at least 600 units meet CMHC accessibility standards

Achieve a minimum 25% improvement in energy efficiency and GHG emission reduction

Ensure that at least 33% of investment is targeted to women and women with children

Maintain affordability of units for a minimum of 20 years

This partnership underscores the importance of protecting Canada's existing affordable housing stock, while enhancing sustainability and equitable access for underserved groups especially women and families.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to CMHC and our generous donors, your unwavering support makes programs like this possible, and transforms lives every day.

When:

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where:

West Campus ( The Salvation Army Family Resource Centre ) 1731 – 29 Street SW Calgary in the back field area

Why:

This reopening marks the first milestone in a landmark $85 million national partnership between The Salvation Army and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), aimed at renewing up to 3,400 housing units across Canada. The initiative focuses on accessibility, sustainability, and support for vulnerable populations.

Who:

Speakers and attendees include:

Cliff Wiebe , Executive Director, The Salvation Army

, Executive Director, The Salvation Army Local government and community partners

Interviews with The Salvation Army's Executive Director, government officials, and program staff will be available upon request during the event.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

Sara Djellal, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], (403) 880-3015

× Modal title