Alberta Facing Canada's Sharpest Rise in Job Insecurity and Affordability Stress

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - A new provincial analysis from The Salvation Army's 2025 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis reveals that Alberta is leading the country in financial strain, job insecurity and affordability concerns. This paints a picture of a population under significant economic pressure.

The Salvation Army surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians to produce the 2025 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis to better understand their attitudes, behaviours and experiences on issues such as the availability of housing and food, general affordability and related health outcomes. As the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in Canada, this data helps The Salvation Army to quantify the demand for ongoing social services provided and allows the organization to better serve those in need.

In Alberta, only 42% of residents say they feel optimistic about their financial future, which is the lowest level of any province and a six-point drop from last year. Job insecurity has jumped by 14 percentage points and now affects nearly one-third (32%) of Albertans, representing the highest increase nationally.

"Alberta has seen the largest increase in job insecurity in the country, and we're hearing that anxiety in our communities every day," says Bernadette DeSantis, divisional secretary for public relations. "People who once felt stable are now facing layoffs, reduced hours, or unpredictable contract work. That kind of instability doesn't just affect pay cheques; it affects confidence, family life, and overall wellbeing."

The Salvation Army is walking alongside people through that uncertainty, offering practical help, connection, and encouragement so they can stay steady while the ground beneath them keeps shifting. "The economic stress is real, even for those still working, and we're here to help people carry some of that weight," says DeSantis.

Inflation Leads as Top Concern While Mental Wellbeing Slightly Improves

Alberta residents are more concerned about cost of living and inflation than any other region, with 86% naming it their top worry. Nearly 3 in 4 say they are struggling to manage limited resources, and financial optimism has dropped more sharply than in any other province.

At the same time, some indicators show signs of easing. Concerns about healthcare access (-5 pts), food insecurity (-8 pts), and mental wellbeing (-11 pts) have improved, suggesting a degree of emotional recovery following several difficult years.

Still, the report points to a population under pressure, caught between skyrocketing costs and precarious employment conditions.

Trade Tensions Amplifying Grocery and Goods Prices

Tariff-related concern in Alberta is the second highest nationally (57%), just behind Ontario. Most Albertans (86%) believe tariffs are driving up prices on everyday goods, and 66% say their own household has been directly impacted.

Charitable Giving Shifting, But Community Spirit Endures

Albertans remain highly engaged in charitable activity, with 86% participating in two or more activities over the past year. However, there has been a shift away from volunteering (–10 pts) and toward advocacy efforts (+6 pts) and small-scale donations, reflecting financial fatigue and time constraints.

Even so, 80% of those who accessed support services said their family's well-being improved as a result.

"Albertans continue to show up for each other," said DeSantis. "Even in hard times, people are giving what they can, where they can. But they're tired, and it shows."

The Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis is an annual national survey commissioned by The Salvation Army to better understand the financial, social and structural challenges Canadians are facing. The 2025 edition was conducted from September 12–16, 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 1,521 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted by age, gender, and region. Alberta-specific findings are based on regional cuts of the national dataset. Canadians living in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut were not included in the survey.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

