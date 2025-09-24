Ontario Ford Dealers Named Foundational Partner and Official Automotive of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Multi-Year Deal

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair ("The Royal") today announced a landmark multi-year partnership with Ontario Ford Dealers, naming them a Foundational Partner and the Official Automotive of The Royal. This three-year collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to hard work, community, innovation, and the enduring bond between agriculture and automotive.

ONTARIO FORD DEALERS (CNW Group/The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair)

Ford will also continue its role as Presenting Sponsor of The Royal Rodeo, a high-energy tradition that embodies the excitement and spirit of The Royal. With a renewed three-year commitment, Ontario Ford Dealers ensure the Rodeo remains a marquee attraction, drawing crowds of all ages with its dynamic celebration of rural sport and culture.

"We are thrilled to have Ontario Ford Dealers as a foundational partner of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair", says Cyrus Cooper, CEO of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "The Royal and Ontario Ford Dealers have been synonymous with Canadian families for many years. This partnership reflects a shared vision of passion and excellence." We're proud to welcome the Ontario Ford Dealers as a Foundational Partner of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to excellence, tradition, and community — and a forward-looking spirit of innovation."

Ford trucks are built to meet the demands of Canadians, from high-performance in the city to durability in the field. That same balance of innovation and tradition defines The Royal, where the best of agriculture, food, and equestrian sport come together in Toronto each November.

"The Ontario Ford Dealers are proud to once again stand behind The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair this November", said Nathan Brown, Ontario Ford Dealers Chairperson. "For generations, the Royal has brought together farmers, families, and communities to celebrate agriculture, innovation, tradition, and values that Ford Dealers across Ontario share. This year is especially meaningful, with the Ford F-Series on track to be Canada's best-selling line of pickup trucks for an incredible 60 consecutive years. That milestone wouldn't be possible without the trust of Canadians, especially the agricultural community who count on their trucks every day, making the Royal the perfect place to celebrate."

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 103rd year, The Royal takes place every November at Exhibition Place in Toronto, celebrating the best in agriculture, food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit www.royalfair.org , @royalfair on Facebook, @theroyalfair on Instagram, and @TheRoyalAgriculturalWinterFair on YouTube.

About Ontario Ford Dealers

The Ontario Ford Dealers represent the largest Ford Dealer Association in Canada, comprising 147 independent dealerships proudly serving communities across the province. With a deep-rooted commitment to local engagement, our dealers are not just businesses, but active partners in the towns and cities they call home. We are dedicated to providing exceptional service, supporting local initiatives, and offering a wide range of Ford vehicles that meet the diverse needs of Ontarians, from robust F-Series trucks to innovative electric vehicles. Our mission is to drive progress and foster strong relationships within every community we serve.

Media Contacts

Ontario Ford Dealers: David Cotton, Regional Marketing Manager, [email protected]

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair: Sam Forgie, [email protected]

SOURCE The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair