Chef's Table Presented by Milk Returns to The Royal for a Second year with Michelin Starred Chef Lineup

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is pleased to announce the return of the Chef's Table Presented by Milk in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario, as the title sponsor of the series. Taking place throughout the ten days of The Royal, November 7 to 16, the Chef's Table will once again showcase the very best of culinary excellence, while offering guests an immersive cooking experience utilizing high-quality, local Ontario milk and dairy products with recipes crafted by some of Canada's top chefs.

CHEF'S TABLE PRESENTED BY MILK (CNW Group/The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair)

This year's Chef's Table features Eric Robertson of Restaurant Pearl Morissette, recently honoured with his second Michelin star, alongside fellow Michelin-recognized chefs Daniele Corona of DaNico, Jeremy Austin of The Pine and Rafael Covarrubias of Hexagon. For the first time, The Royal will showcase multiple Michelin starred chefs on one stage, giving guests a rare opportunity to experience world class culinary talent in an engaging and accessible setting.

Building on the success of 2024, the Chef's Table Presented by Milk will feature interactive cooking demonstrations designed for all ages and skill levels. Guests can learn directly from leading chefs while preparing a finished dish, creating an engaging and accessible experience for families and aspiring home cooks. Tickets start at $28 per class, with general admission to the Fair sold separately.

For those seeking an elevated dining experience, the Chef's Table Dinner Series Presented by Milk returns with four multi-course dinners and one premium brunch. Each event highlights seasonality, sustainability and local producers, offering three to five thoughtfully prepared courses paired with curated beverages, along with opportunities to engage personally with the chefs and their culinary teams. This is The Royal's premium culinary experience.

"This year's Chef's Table showcases where excellence in Canadian agriculture meets excellence in the kitchen," said Cyrus Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "Welcoming Michelin starred chefs Daniele Corona, Jeremy Austin, Eric Robertson and Rafael Covarrubias elevates the program while keeping it welcoming for families and home cooks. We are grateful to Dairy Farmers of Ontario for their continued partnership, and for helping us showcase the high-quality and versatility of Ontario milk and dairy."

Visit The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair from November 7 to 16, 2025 and explore everything the Chef's Table Presented by Milk has to offer. More information and tickets for experiences are available at https://www.royalfair.org/chefs-table/.

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 103rd year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November at Exhibition Place, in the City of Toronto and celebrates the best in agriculture, culinary and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.royalfair.org/, @royalfair on Facebook, @theroyalfair on Instagram and @TheRoyalAgriculturalWinterFair on YouTube.

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the regulator and sole delegated authority for the marketing of milk in Ontario, the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario's dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org.

