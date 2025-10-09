THE ROYAL AGRICULTURAL WINTER FAIR RETURNS THIS FALL FROM NOVEMBER 7 - 16, 2025

"We couldn't be more excited to be kicking off the 103rd Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and celebrate the very best in agriculture, education, culinary and equestrian," said Cyrus Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "The Royal is where tradition, community and fun all meet under one roof – and we can't wait to welcome everyone for another incredible year of bringing the country to the city."

Ready for a hew-haw good time? Rosie, a six-year-old miniature donkey, has been named the 2025 Royal Ambassador. This joyful and charismatic girl hails from Oshawa, Ontario where she lives with her owner, Zuri Barnes. She's captured hearts all across Canada already and will be helping to share the story of this year's Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. Rosie also holds a special place in Royal history as the first donkey ever to serve as an official Ambassador – with her calm presence and curious spirit, she reminds us that donkeys are often the unsung heroes of agriculture. Rosie will make special appearances in the lead-up to the 103rd Fair traveling safely and in style thanks to The Royal's Official Transporter, Ecclestone Horse Transport, and welcome guests on-site throughout the 10-day event.

The fan-favourite, Chef's Table Dining Series presented by Milk , is returning to this year's schedule, showcasing the very best of Canadian culinary talent. Each event is designed to highlight sustainability, seasonality, and local producers. Guests can enjoy a 3-4 course dinner or brunch, paired with curated drinks, and will have the opportunity for exclusive interaction with head chefs and culinary teams. This year's roster is the best one yet, featuring celebrity chef and restaurateur, Michael Bonacini, Eric Robertson of recently awarded Michelin Star restaurant, Pearl Morissette, and more!

Chef's Table Cooking Classes Presented by Milk includes daily cooking classes where attendees can learn hands-on from Canada's finest, including Jason Bangerter of Langdon Hall, Coulson Armstrong of Prime Seafood Palace, and Amanda Ray of Drake Devonshire, just to name a few.

Additional programming highlights for the 2025 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair include:

Holiday Market - 'Tis the season to shop! New this year, visit The Royal's Holiday Market, featuring everything from handmade crafts to gourmet treats. Guests can look forward to a new market full of sparkle, charm, and local flair, just in time of the holiday season. And guess who's coming to town? Santa himself! He'll be stopping by for photos November 12–16 from 12 PM to 3 PM daily. So bring your wish list and your best smile -- it's never too early for a little holiday magic.

Western Day - Grab your best hat, boots, and jeans for a full day of western fun on Sunday, November 16. Featuring The Royal Rodeo Qualifier and The Royal Rodeo Finals presented by Ontario Ford Dealers, star of CBC's Heartland, Amber Marshall, will serve as guest emcee for this not-to-be missed event.

Royal Horse Show Entertainment – Sylvia Zerbini and her breathtaking Liberté return, blending artistry and horsemanship in a performance that will leave you in awe.

Shetland Pony Races – High-energy family fun gallops into the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Fast hooves, tiny saddles, and young riders chasing the thrill of the finish line.

Longines FEI World Cup ™ Jumping Toronto Presented by Ecclestone Horse Transport – This international event brings Olympic-level equestrians to Toronto for a thrilling competition.

University of Guelph Showcase – Step into the world of Canada's Food University. Learn how ideas are cultivated, innovations are grown, and solutions are shaping the future of agri-food. From sustainability research to training the next generation of leaders, discover how U of G is ensuring a healthier, more resilient Canada.

School of Moo – Presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario, this interactive Dairy Education Centre invites kids to step into the world of modern farming, nutrition, and technology.

Family fun for all ages – The Fair is the ultimate family outing with interactive learning, entertainment, and adorable animals everywhere you turn.

Petting farm & animal features – Feed the animals at the Royal Petting Farm, catch daily sheep shearing demos, cheer for the Global Pet Foods SuperDogs, and experience Spirit of the Horse in the Animal Theatre.

Tickets to the 2025 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair are on sale now at royalfair.org .

For media accreditation to this year's Fair, visit www.royalfair.org/media

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair:

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 103rd year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November at Exhibition Place, in the City of Toronto and celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.royalfair.org/

