The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies, June 27-30
Jun 26, 2019, 15:05 ET
OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is pleased to host the 2019 Canadian Sunset Ceremonies from June 27–30. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event, which was created to thank the community and visitors to the National Capital Region (NCR) for their ongoing support of the RCMP.
The grounds open at 5 pm with family friendly activities including "Our Kids Zone," followed by the Sunset pre-show featuring the Governor General's Foot Guards Band from 6:20 pm to 6:50 pm. The main event begins at 7:00 p.m. and culminates with a performance by the world-famous Musical Ride and a flag lowering ceremony at sunset.
The nightly event takes place at the RCMP Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (St. Laurent Blvd. and Sandridge Road). Visitors can access the grounds via OC Transpo route 7. Free parking is available off Sir George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway (formerly the Rockcliffe Parkway).
Admission to this family friendly event is free.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show! Food, beverages and souvenirs may be purchased on site.
The evening's entertainment is highlighted by the world-famous Musical Ride but also features:
- RCMP horse jumping and Ottawa Search & Rescue Dogs relay
- RCMP/Ottawa Police Service Pipes and Drums and Dancers
- The Governor General's Foot Guards Band
- RCMP Emergency Response Team (June 28-30 only)
- Blessing by an Algonquin Elder
- Capital Cowgirls
For more information on the 2019 Canadian Sunset Ceremonies, please visit http://www.rcmp.gc.ca/en/canadian-sunset-ceremonies.
