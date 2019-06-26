The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies, June 27-30

The grounds open at 5 pm with family friendly activities including " Our Kids Zone ," followed by the Sunset pre-show featuring the Governor General's Foot Guards Band from 6:20 pm to 6:50 pm. The main event begins at 7:00 p.m. and culminates with a performance by the world-famous Musical Ride and a flag lowering ceremony at sunset.

The nightly event takes place at the RCMP Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (St. Laurent Blvd. and Sandridge Road). Visitors can access the grounds via OC Transpo route 7. Free parking is available off Sir George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway (formerly the Rockcliffe Parkway).

Admission to this family friendly event is free.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show! Food, beverages and souvenirs may be purchased on site.

The evening's entertainment is highlighted by the world-famous Musical Ride but also features:

RCMP horse jumping and Ottawa Search & Rescue Dogs relay



RCMP/ Ottawa Police Service Pipes and Drums and Dancers

Police Service Pipes and Drums and Dancers

The Governor General's Foot Guards Band



RCMP Emergency Response Team ( June 28-30 only)

only)

Blessing by an Algonquin Elder



Capital Cowgirls

For more information on the 2019 Canadian Sunset Ceremonies, please visit http://www.rcmp.gc.ca/en/canadian-sunset-ceremonies.

rcmp-grc.ca/55145



SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: RCMP Media Relations, RCMP.HQMediaRelations-DGRelationsmedias.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, (613) 843-5999