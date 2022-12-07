OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - As 2022 draws to a close, the Royal Canadian Mint has issued a $2 circulation coin featuring a black outer ring to honour Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign. Dated 2022 and bearing all the design elements of a standard $2 coin, this new coin is distinguished by its black outer ring reminiscent of a mourning armband, echoing the loss felt by millions of Canadians upon the passing of their queen. The coin will begin circulating later this month.

"Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada's head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her."

This new coin features the traditional Brent Townsend polar bear design on the core of the reverse, as well as the Susanna Blunt effigy of Her Late Majesty on the obverse. While the metal composition of the coin remains unchanged, the outer ring is black. Click here for more information.

Nearly five million coins will enter the national coin distribution system in December and will begin appearing gradually as banks re-stock their $2 coin inventories. Additional volumes may be produced, depending on marketplace needs. The Mint is also hosting public coin exchanges at its Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques on December 7 and 8, 2022.

Visuals of the coin are available here.

