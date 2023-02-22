THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE BLACK NICKEL $2 CIRCULATION COIN HONOURING QUEEN ELIZABETH II Français

News provided by

Royal Canadian Mint

Feb 22, 2023, 09:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - 

What:

The Royal Canadian Mint recently issued a $2 circulation coin
featuring a black outer ring to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II's
service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.



Join us CrossIron Mills Mall for a public coin exchange where you will
have the opportunity to collect this special circulation coin.



There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange,
while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any
Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.


When:

Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 25, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.


Where:

CrossIron Mills Mall (near Guest Services)
261055 CrossIron Blvd
Rocky View AB  T4A 0G3
1-877-646-5303

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

For further information: Deneen Perrin, Director, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, 613-292-8699, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Royal Canadian Mint

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada