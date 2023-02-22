THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE BLACK NICKEL $2 CIRCULATION COIN HONOURING QUEEN ELIZABETH II Français
Feb 22, 2023, 09:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -
What:
The Royal Canadian Mint recently issued a $2 circulation coin
Join us CrossIron Mills Mall for a public coin exchange where you will
There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange,
When:
Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where:
CrossIron Mills Mall (near Guest Services)
For further information: Deneen Perrin, Director, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, 613-292-8699, [email protected]
