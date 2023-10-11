THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR ITS 2023 COMMEMORATIVE CIRCULATION COINS AND ITS SPECIAL $2 COIN HONOURING QUEEN ELIZABETH II Français
11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

What:

The Royal Canadian Mint is holding a coin exchange at the Rexall Pharmacy Canada Post outlet in Ottawa (Barrhaven), where the public is invited to trade their pocket change and collect the Mint's 2023 commemorative circulation coins. The $2 National Indigenous People's Day, $1 Elsie MacGill and $2 Jean Paul Riopelle circulation coins will be available, as will the 2022 $2 circulation coin featuring a black outer ring, issued in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.

When:

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 10am - 4pm

Where:

Canada Post (Rexall Pharmacy Outlet)
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint
For further information: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]
