What:

The Royal Canadian Mint is holding a coin exchange at the Rexall Pharmacy Canada Post outlet in Ottawa (Barrhaven), where the public is invited to trade their pocket change and collect the Mint's 2023 commemorative circulation coins. The $2 National Indigenous People's Day, $1 Elsie MacGill and $2 Jean Paul Riopelle circulation coins will be available, as will the 2022 $2 circulation coin featuring a black outer ring, issued in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.