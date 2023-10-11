THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR ITS 2023 COMMEMORATIVE CIRCULATION COINS AND ITS SPECIAL $2 COIN HONOURING QUEEN ELIZABETH II Français

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

What:                         

The Royal Canadian Mint is holding a coin exchange at the Rexall Pharmacy Canada Post outlet in Ottawa (Barrhaven), where the public is invited to trade their pocket change and collect the Mint's 2023 commemorative circulation coins. The $2 National Indigenous People's Day, $1 Elsie MacGill and $2 Jean Paul Riopelle circulation coins will be available, as will the 2022 $2 circulation coin featuring a black outer ring, issued in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. 



There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.


When:                       

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 10am - 4pm   


Where:                       

Canada Post (Rexall Pharmacy Outlet)
6-900 Greenbank Rd
Ottawa ON  K2J 1S0  
(613) 825-9000

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

For further information: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]

