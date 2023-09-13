THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR ITS 2023 COMMEMORATIVE CIRCULATION COINS AND ITS SPECIAL $2 COIN HONOURING QUEEN ELIZABETH II Français

What:

The Royal Canadian Mint and Calgary's Silver Gold Bull are hosting a coin exchange where the public is invited to trade their pocket change and collect the Mint's newest circulation coins.  The 2023 $2 National Indigenous People's Day and $1 Elsie MacGill commemorative circulation coins will be available, as will the 2022 $2 circulation coin featuring a black outer ring, issued in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. 



There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.


When:

Friday, September 15, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.


Where:

Silver Gold Bull

Southcentre Mall (Main Floor Centre Court)

100 Anderson Rd SE

Calgary AB  T2J 3V1

(403) 483-9475

