THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR ITS 2023 COMMEMORATIVE CIRCULATION COINS AND ITS SPECIAL $2 COIN HONOURING QUEEN ELIZABETH II
13 Sep, 2023, 09:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -
What:
The Royal Canadian Mint and Calgary's Silver Gold Bull are hosting a coin exchange where the public is invited to trade their pocket change and collect the Mint's newest circulation coins. The 2023 $2 National Indigenous People's Day and $1 Elsie MacGill commemorative circulation coins will be available, as will the 2022 $2 circulation coin featuring a black outer ring, issued in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.
When:
Friday, September 15, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where:
Silver Gold Bull
Southcentre Mall (Main Floor Centre Court)
100 Anderson Rd SE
Calgary AB T2J 3V1
(403) 483-9475
For further information: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]
