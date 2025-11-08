OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Daniel Dumais, a judge of the Superior Court of Québec for the district of Québec, as the new Senior Associate Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Québec.

Senior Associate Chief Justice Dumais replaces the Honourable Catherine La Rosa, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 6, 2025.

