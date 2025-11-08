Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Senior Associate Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Québec Français

Nov 08, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Daniel Dumais, a judge of the Superior Court of Québec for the district of Québec, as the new Senior Associate Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Québec.

Senior Associate Chief Justice Dumais replaces the Honourable Catherine La Rosa, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 6, 2025.

