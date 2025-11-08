Canada's most established contemporary visual arts prize recognizes Tania Willard (Pacific Region) for the strength, resonance and clarity of vision of her multifaceted practice.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Tania Willard is the winner of the 2025 Sobey Art Award, Canada's most established contemporary visual arts prize, now in its 24th year and 22nd running. The announcement was made this evening during a Celebration held at the National Gallery of Canada and a live online broadcast to Canadians. The remaining shortlisted artists--Tarralik Duffy, Chukwudubem Ukaigwe, Sandra Brewster, Swapnaa Tamhane and Hangama Amiri--each receive $25,000, bringing total prize money to $465,000.

Tania Willard. Photo: Bille Jean Gabriel Photography (CNW Group/National Gallery of Canada)

The Sobey Art Award recognizes Canadian artists who are at a critical juncture in their careers, and whose work reflects on the contemporary moment, both nationally and globally. Tania Willard (Secwépemc and settler) weaves intergenerational knowledges of Secwépemc aunties in vibrant homage to their skill and innovation, past and present. Representing the Pacific region, she is based in Neskonlith, BC.

"On behalf of the Sobey Art Foundation, our warmest congratulations to Tania Willard, the winner of the 2025 Sobey Art Award," said Rob Sobey, Chair, The Sobey Art Foundation. "I extend our warmest congratulations to the 30 deserving artists who were named to this year's Sobey Art Award long--and shortlists. We are thrilled to support them by attracting national and international acclaim for their remarkable achievements. With the inclusion of Circumpolar as a sixth region once again, this has been an incredible year to truly engage with artists from coast to coast to coast. Our gratitude goes to the team at the National Gallery of Canada for again providing an important platform to discover Canada's leading contemporary art voices."

"Rooted in Secwépemc knowledge, values and aesthetics, Tania Willard's multifaceted practice challenges us to expand our understanding of contemporary art and the role of the artist. She harvests berries to make ink drawings, harnesses wind and fire to compose poems and operas, and builds worlds with her BUSH Gallery collaborators. In the face of precarity, scarcity and conflict, her work offers a model of sustainability, abundance and connection. Above all, she amplifies the power of the land," said Jonathan Shaughnessy, Director, Curatorial Initiatives, National Gallery of Canada; and Chair, 2025 Sobey Award Jury, on behalf of the jury members.

"It is an incredible feeling to be acknowledged alongside all the long and shortlisted artists for this award. I want to thank my husband and two sons and all my family--my practice and my life are richer because of you. I want to thank my community and nation Secwépemc people and all Indigenous people for carrying our languages and knowledges despite so many challenges that continue today--our culture is our power. I want to also thank the land, all lands that hold us. I also want to advocate and encourage all people to spend time with art--we need more of it in our lives, especially now in the face of austerity and injustice around the world," said Tania Willard.

Tania Willard was selected as the winner of the 2025 Sobey Art Award by an independent jury, who reviewed all nominations and established the long- and shortlists, as well as selecting the winner, based on the artists' respective careers to date.

Jury members are, from west to east: Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (winner of the 2021 Sobey Art Award) for the Circumpolar region; Zoë Chan (curator at the Richmond Art Gallery) for the Pacific region; Alyssa Fearon (Director/Curator at the Dunlop Art Gallery) for the Prairies; Betty Julian (Senior Curator at the McMaster Museum of Art) for Ontario; Anne-Marie St-Jean Aubre (Curator of Quebec and Canadian Contemporary Art and Gail and Stephen A. Jarislowsky Chair at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts) for Quebec; Rose Bouthillier (contemporary art curator and writer based in Maberly) for Newfoundland and Labrador; and Carla Acevedo-Yates, curator, writer and researcher working across the Americas, international juror.

Captivating and thought-provoking worlds created by each six finalists are currently on view at the Gallery. Organized by the National Gallery of Canada and the Sobey Art Foundation, the 2025 Sobey Art Award Exhibition runs until February 8, 2026.

About the Sobey Art Award

The Sobey Art Award (SAA) is Canada's preeminent prize for Canadian contemporary visual artists. Created in 2002 with funding from the Sobey Art Foundation (SAF), the SAA has helped to propel the careers of artists through financial support and recognition in Canada and beyond. The SAA has been jointly administered by the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and SAF since 2016.

The past winners of the Sobey Art Award are: Brian Jungen (2002), Jean-Pierre Gauthier (2004), Annie Pootoogook (2006), Michel de Broin (2007), Tim Lee (2008), David Altmejd (2009), Daniel Barrow (2010), Daniel Young and Christian Giroux (2011), Raphaëlle de Groot (2012), Duane Linklater (2013), Nadia Myre (2014), Abbas Akhavan (2015), Jeremy Shaw (2016), Ursula Johnson (2017), Kapwani Kiwanga (2018), Stephanie Comilang (2019), Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (2021), Divya Mehra (2022), Kablusiak (2023), and Nico Williams (2025).

About the Sobey Art Foundation

The Sobey Art Foundation was established in 1981 by the late Frank H. Sobey who was a dedicated collector of Canadian art. The Sobey Art Award was founded in 2002 as privately funded prizes for Canadian contemporary visual artists. The award aims to promote new developments in contemporary visual art and attract national and international attention to Canadian artists.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all--now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

