OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Darlene Jamieson, a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.

Associate Chief Justice Jamieson replaces the Honourable Patrick J. Duncan, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective June 30, 2025.

