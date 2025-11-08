Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Français
News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Nov 08, 2025, 08:31 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Darlene Jamieson, a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.
Associate Chief Justice Jamieson replaces the Honourable Patrick J. Duncan, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective June 30, 2025.
Biographical note
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article