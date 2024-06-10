The Royal Canadian Geographical Society launches the Shackleton Quest Expedition-a search to find Sir Ernest Shackleton's last ship

The expedition left St. John's, Newfoundland on June 5th and will return for media briefing at Memorial University's Marine Institute on June 12

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) is leading the Shackleton Quest Expedition off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador- Mi'kmaq, Innu and Inuit territory- to find the historic shipwreck of Quest, a schooner-rigged steamship that is famous as polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton's last expedition ship and the ship upon which he died in 1922.

The co-patrons of the expedition are Traditional Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation and the Hon. Alexandra Shackleton, the granddaughter of Sir Ernest Shackleton.

A Canadian-led international team of experts, including sonar specialists from Memorial University's Marine Institute, oceanographers, historians and divers is involved in the effort to find the shipwreck. Participants are drawn from Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway and the United States.

Sir Ernest Shackleton died of a heart attack aboard Quest on January 5, 1922 while the ship was anchored off the coast of South Georgia, in the South Atlantic. Shackleton was en route to Antarctica on the Shackleton-Rowett Expedition. He had been forced to abandon earlier plans to use Quest as part of a Canadian Arctic expedition after the Canadian government of Arthur Meighen withdrew its support.

When he died, Shackleton was 47 years old and was mid-way through a journey to explore several islands and regions of the Antarctic continent. Shackleton was one of the world's most recognized polar explorers who led several expeditions to Antarctica, including the famed Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition aboard Endurance.

After his death, Quest was acquired by a Norwegian company, and was involved in a series of important expeditions, including the 1930-31 British Arctic Air Route Expedition led by British explorer Gino Watkins, who himself tragically died aged 25 while exploring Greenland. Quest was also used in Arctic rescues and served in the Royal Canadian Navy during the Second World War, before resuming work as a sealing ship. In 1962, Quest was damaged by ice and sank off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. All of the Norwegian crew survived.

Media are invited to attend a briefing:

When: June 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Hampton Hall, The Marine Institute, Memorial University, 155 Ridge Road, St. John's, Newfoundland. A photo opportunity will follow at the Port of St. John's aboard the Leeway Odyssey.

Who:

Traditional Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation, and Co-Patron of the Shackleton Quest Expedition

John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and Shackleton Quest Expedition Leader.

David Mearns, Marine scientist and oceanographer specializing in the discovery of historic shipwrecks, and Director of Search for the Shackleton Quest Expedition.

Dr. Paul Brett, Vice President of Memorial University (Marine Institute) pro tempore

Jill Heinerth, RCGS Explorer-in-Residence and renowned underwater cave diver

Antoine Normandin, Deputy Director of Search, Geographer and RCGS Governor

Craig Bulger, Project Engineer, Centre for Applied Ocean Technology, Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University

Sarah Walsh, Geomatics specialist at the Centre for Applied Ocean Technology at Fisheries and Marine Institute, Memorial University

Martin Brooks, CEO, The Shackleton Company

More about Quest:

Finding Quest, Sir Ernest Shackleton's final ship, would be a major discovery in marine history. After months of research, including the examination of logs, ship records, and mapping, the expedition team believes it has the elements in place to make a discovery possible. For 60 years the location of the shipwreck has been a mystery, one that the team led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society hopes to solve.

