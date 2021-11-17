OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society is celebrating 18 individuals who truly exemplify the Society's mandate to "make Canada better known to Canadians and to the world." To recognize outstanding achievement in the fields of geography, education, science and exploration, and for volunteering to assist the Society, a number of awards were given to individuals who have made a special impact in 2021.

"This year's awards have gone to an extraordinary group of people, from artists to educators to scientists." said John Geiger, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. "We are honoured to bestow recognition upon each of these individuals for their outstanding work in their fields and for their dedication to the Society and the discipline of geography."

This year's medals were awarded to the following individuals at the Society's Annual General Meeting on November 16 and at the virtual Fellows Show, taking place at 8 p.m. on November 17.

The Fellows Show will feature what promises to be a fun and entertaining appearance from actor, philanthropist and Gold Medal recipient William Shatner discussing his recent space flight with actor Jared Harris (who won the Society's Louie Kamookak Medal in 2018). Gold Medal recipients, astronomer Sara Seager and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons, and Lawrence J. Burpee recipient, ecologist Maydianne Andrade, will participate in a panel discussion about women in science during the show, too. The Fellows Show can be viewed on Canadian Geographic's YouTube channel (YouTube.com/canadiangeographic).

Rt. Hon. Vincent Massey Medal

Awarded to Yvan Bédard, geomatics engineer and pioneering researcher in geographical/geospatial science; and Barbara Sherwood Lollar, geologist.

Gold Medal

Awarded to Students on Ice Canada C3, for leadership, engagement and inspiration of youth in polar education; Sara Seager, astrophysicist and planetary scientist; William Shatner, philanthropist, actor, author, musician, director and producer; and Jenni Sidey-Gibbons, astronaut.

Lawrence J. Burpee Medal

Awarded to Maydianne Andrade, ecologist.

Charles Camsell Medal

Awarded to Alison Gill, former governor and committee member; and Susan Taylor, for her commitment in producing medals for the Society.

Sir Christopher Ondaatje Medal for Exploration

Awarded to Jacqueline Windh, geoscientist, athlete, photographer and author.

Martin Bergmann Medal for Excellence in Arctic Leadership

Awarded to Trevor Bell, geographer.

Capt. Joseph-Elzéar Bernier Medal

Awarded to Cory Trépanier, artist.

Louie Kamookak Medal

Awarded to Kathy Dembroski, philanthropist and co-founder of Canada Blooms; Gurdeep Pandher, Bhangra dancer; Gaajiiaawa Linda Tollas, Haida Elder; and Sylvain Voyer, artist.

Alex Trebek Medal for Geographic Literacy

Randall Wilkie, educator.

Gilles Gagnier Medal for Innovation in Geographic Education

Margaret Leland, educator.

