The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair makes dairy education a significant feature

Immerse yourself in hands‑on learning at The Royal's new Dairy Education Centre Presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is excited to expand on years of a successful partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario to create a brand new immersive dairy education experience for The Royal's 100th anniversary. The Dairy Education Centre Presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario will occupy 4000 square feet of exhibit space in the Farm‑to‑Table Discovery Zone, featuring a new free stall cow enclosure with live cows, and a custom-built state of the art milkhouse by Norwell Dairy Systems. Guests can get an up-close view of dairy cow care, dairy calves and the entire milking process. Scheduled milking demonstrations conducted by expert Ontario dairy educators will create an interactive learning experience for all attendees of the Royal this year.

"DFO is thrilled to promote learning for visitors of all ages with an immersive experience in our new, modular dairy education centre and redesigned milkhouse," said Cheryl Smith, Chief Executive Officer, DFO. "The centre promotes learning for all ages through the journey of milk, while giving guests an up‑close view of a modern dairy farm. We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with the Royal and offering our visitors a one-of-kind view into all aspects of dairy farming in a fun and meaningful way."

In addition to this significant new feature, Dairy Farmers of Ontario is also a proud sponsor of an episode of The Road to The Royal series along with The Royal's cheese and butter food competitions which took place in Spring 2022. Dairy Farmers of Ontario contributed up to $33,500 in prizing to competition winners to support the continued production of local dairy products. You can sample some of these award‑winning cheeses and butter at Champions Showcase Presented by Metro throughout the Fair.

"Celebrating the very best in Canadian agriculture, has been a goal of The Royal since our inception a century ago," said Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "Since that time, our partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario has continued to evolve, and The Dairy Education Centre Presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario, sets the new standard of agriculture education".

Visit the brand-new Dairy Education Centre Presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair from November 4th to 13th, 2022, to experience the interactive farming experience for yourself.

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 100th year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November at Exhibition Place, in the City of Toronto and celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.royalfair.org/

About Dairy Farmers on Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the marketing board for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario's more than 3,400 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org.

