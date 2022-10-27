The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair celebrates local food and beverage

The Royal announces new three-year partnership with Metro, including the return of the popular Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro feature.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - After a successful introductory year in 2019, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is proud to announce the return of Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro. Spotlight on Local is a 7000+ square foot feature that brings together winners from The Royal's food competitions, entrepreneurs from Metro's Locally Sourced program, and the best artisanal local food and beverage suppliers from across Ontario's regional tourism destinations.

"As The Royal celebrates 'A Century of Champions" we remain committed to supporting local producers and showcasing the very best in local food," said Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "The Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro initiative connects the vested interests of producers, consumers, and our retail partner. It's a Win-Win-Win for all involved".

Fair attendees will have the opportunity to meet over 25 different Locally Sourced vendors, with the ability to sample and purchase their products. As part of Metro's Locally Sourced program, Metro has been sourcing and qualifying small businesses and food entrepreneurs, providing business coaching, marketing support, free listing opportunities, and prominent placement in Metro stores across the province.

"Metro is committed to build long-term relationships with local suppliers that are innovative, standout and can meet our customers' expectations. Through our Locally Sourced program, our teams invest significant time and efforts with local entrepreneurs in a variety of key business areas to help them be successful," said Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President, Metro. "We are thrilled to be back at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair to celebrate 100 years of excellence in agriculture and to continue an integral partnership that allows Metro to showcase the best producers and suppliers Ontario has to offer."

Within the Spotlight on Local area, guests will also find Champions Showcase Presented by Metro. This area will further celebrate local talent by showcasing various award‑winning products from The Royal's food competitions, including butter, cheese, honey, maple syrup and preserves. Royal food competitors are automatically submitted for consideration in Metro's Locally Sourced program which may earn them various benefits, including distribution in Metro stores.

Visit The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair from November 4 to 13, 2022, to explore everything Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro has to offer.

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 100th year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November at Exhibition Place, in the City of Toronto and celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.royalfair.org/

About Metro Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

