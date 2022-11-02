The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair announces new partnership with Loblaw Companies Limited

Explore fun and interactive ways to learn about current and future sustainable practices taking place within Canada's largest grocer at the Loblaw Sustainability Zone

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - For The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair's 100th anniversary, the fair is pleased to partner with Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") to create one of the most impressive features to-date: the Loblaw Sustainability Zone. The space will be a significant new feature and major attraction for 2022, occupying 3600 square feet of space in Hall B. This prominent new feature will showcase the current and future sustainable practices taking place within Loblaw Group of Companies, its partners and suppliers.

When visiting the Loblaw Sustainability Zone, you can expect to find numerous fun and interactive ways to learn about sustainability. The activation includes a ZooShare video game where visitors can explore how Loblaw mixes food waste with zoo poo to create electricity in addition to a massive electric fleet truck wrapped with touch screens with trivia and videos to learn about Loblaw's efforts to decarbonize their fleet by 2030. Attendees can also participate in the energy conservation stage by pedaling stationary bikes to represent the additional energy required to power incandescent light bulbs versus new LED lights, and relax in a lounge space where they can learn about how Loblaw control brands, like President's Choice (PC) are moving to make packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025.

"We're excited to be able to share our sustainability journey with this year's Fair attendees," says Alain Brandon, VP, Sustainability and Social Impact, Loblaw. "We're committed to fighting climate change, by cutting our carbon emissions, improving the recyclability of our plastic packaging, and eliminating food waste. The Loblaw Sustainability Zone is a great opportunity to share our progress, learn from other Fair participants, and inspire others to take action."

In addition to the Loblaw Sustainability Zone, Loblaw is also the Presenting Partner of The Royal's brand‑new Celebrating Sustainability program, which will honour a Royal Exhibitor who employs the highest levels of sustainable practices in agriculture. During the Fair, the winner will be awarded in the Semex Ring of Excellence with a prize of $1,000 to help fund their continued efforts in sustainable practices.

"The importance and immediate relevance of sustainability is top of mind for consumers, as it should be", said Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "The ability to showcase best in class practices within the agri-food industry with our longstanding partners at Loblaw is consistent with the long-term vision of The Royal as it provides leading insights to the future".

Explore the interactive Loblaw Sustainability Zone to learn more about the current and future sustainable practices taking place within Canada's Agri-Food sector at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair from November 4th to 13th, 2022.

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 100th year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November at Exhibition Place, in the City of Toronto and celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.royalfair.org/

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca.

