"Discovery is at the core of The Room," says Tyler Franch, VP, Fashion Director, Hudson's Bay. "We have curated the collections to appeal specifically to the Vancouver market, while still highlighting The Room's unique point-of-view; one that's more forward-thinking and conceptual, with a strong representation of each designer's brand DNA."

The Room in Vancouver hosts an impressive assortment of designer brands—ranging from Thom Browne, Jacquemus, Balmain, Vetements for women and Marni, Maison Margiela, Lanvin, J.W. Anderson, for men. The extensive collection also includes twenty exclusive brands like Arizona Love and Baum Und Pferdgarten, with of-the-moment merchandise across handbags and footwear — the most robust assortment in Canada, including Midnight 00 and The Volon.

Designed as a retail theatre, the shopping experience at The Room is elevated through visually-impactful storytelling moments like limited-time concept spaces, photo-worthy installations, and exciting pop-ups beginning with a 10-brand Korean designer showcase, featuring emerging brands, KUHO, Low Classic, Andersson Bell and, exclusive to The Room, Yuul Yie. Through its 13,700 square-feet of retail space, The Room leaves customers with something extraordinary to uncover at every turn.

In addition to its extensive renovation, The Room has also expanded its eCommerce presence through thebay.com to offer customers the opportunity to shop designer collections in the convenience of their homes.

The Instagram-worthy experience is now open in Hudson's Bay downtown Vancouver at 674 Granville St.

A full list of brands available at The Room Vancouver is listed below:

EXCLUSIVE BRANDS:

Apparel:

Act n°1, Anais Jourdan, Arizona Love, Awake Mode, Baum Und Pferdgarten, CASC8, Danielle Guizio, Deadwood, F_WD, Gauge81, Les Coyotes De Paris, Olivia Rubin, Yuul Yie

Footwear:

Chloe Gosselin, Kalda, Magda Butrym, Midnight 00, Nicole Saldana, Pwenille x Gia Couture, Rejina Pyo, Superga x Mary K

Handbags:

Ganni, Osoi, Rejina Pyo, The Volon

NEW BRANDS:

Apparel:

Andersson Bell, Ann Demeulemeester, Area, Attico, Azzedine Alaïa, Balmain, Chepova, Christopher Kane, Davi, Duarte, Eckhaus Latta, Giuseppe Di Moribato, Haider Ackermann, JW Anderson, Kassl, Kuho, Kwaiden, Lanvin, Low Classic, Maison Margiela, Marcelo Burlon, Peter Do, Racil, Rejina Pyo, Remain Birger Christensen, Rokh, Simone Rocha, Solid Homme, Staud, Suen Suen, Unravel, Versace Jean Couture, Vetements, Y Project, YCH

Footwear:

Ann Demeulemeester, Cult Gaia, Ganni, Giambatista Valli, Jacquemus, Maison Margiela, Moschino, RHUDE, Vetements

Handbags:

Ann Demeulemeester, Azzedine Alaia, Cult Gaia, JW Anderson, Maison Margiela, Staud

Accessories:

Peter Do, Simone Rocha, Y Project

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

