The RONA network rallied to help those in need by raising funds to revitalize living environments or make it easier to access housing

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating the Lowe's, RONA+, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt banners, is proud to announce the results of its new Home Sweet Home campaign, which ran from September 1 to October 9. Thanks to the involvement of our employees and the generosity of our customers, more than $730,000 will go towards revitalizing living environments or making it easier to access housing for victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with special needs or mental health issues. The 175 organizations were selected separately by each local team.

The RONA Foundation is proud to announce the results of its new Home Sweet Home campaign, which ran from September 1 to October 9. Thanks to the involvement of our employees and the generosity of our customers, more than $730,000 will go towards revitalizing living environments or making it easier to access housing for victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with special needs or mental health issues. The 175 organizations were selected separately by each local team. On this photo, the team from RONA+ Nepean, ON. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"Creating and launching a new campaign in a difficult economic climate and rallying teams is a challenge in itself. I'm extremely proud of the great mobilization of our network and the RONA Foundation team," says Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation. "Our motivation is quite simply to help the most vulnerable people, since every person should have a safe and comfortable place to live."

The campaign took place in all our corporate stores in the RONA network, as well as in 4 distribution centres and nearly 30 participating affiliated stores across the country. Donations were collected at in-store checkouts and during online purchases on the lowes.ca, rona.ca and renodepot.com websites.

PHOTO GALLERY: access it by clicking here.

For more information on this initiative or to consult the list of organizations supported in your region, click on one of the following links:

To share this news on social media, please use @RONAcarrieres.careers (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn) and @RONAinc (X).

About the RONA Foundation

Since 1998, the RONA Foundation oversees RONA inc.'s philanthropic activities and supports non-profit organizations that make a significant impact in their communities. For its 25th anniversary, the RONA Foundation's redefined its mission which is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people living with special needs or mental health issues. Visit us at ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities to learn more about the RONA Foundation and its activities.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA+, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was also awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure award in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For further information: Media Relations: RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]