An evening of colourful festivities to highlight the timelessness of a flagship building in downtown Montréal, culminating in the illumination of the art installation of the hour

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Nouveau Centre, the experiential destination in the heart of downtown, will close out an exciting summer season during which Ivanhoé Cambridge's flagship properties will have offered the public memorable moments. In keeping with the 60th anniversary of Place Ville Marie (PVM), the public is invited to a free cultural and artistic event held in the open air and bathed in light!

Celebrations

An evening of festivities will round out the summer and its myriad of emotions on September 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. on the Esplanade PVM, with musical performances by Ariane Moffatt, CRi and Sarahmée. It's a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the urban community to gather in this public space, courtesy of Nouveau Centre, with a program developed in collaboration with the Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles.

Illumination of The Ring

Since The Ring was unveiled last spring, it has established itself as an icon beautifying the face of Montréal while giving new vibrancy, vitality and appeal to the heart of the city. Now it's time to put the finishing touches to the project conceived and designed by the landscape architecture firm Claude Cormier et Associés, with diffused light that will enhance The Ring from now on.

Place Ville Marie

Place Ville Marie, inaugurated in 1962, is an architectural gem designed by the renowned architects Ieoh Ming Pei and Henry N. Cobb. A benchmark for design and architecture enthusiasts, PVM is celebrating its 60th anniversary by demonstrating that it has reinvented itself in response to changing user needs.

Come see the light on September 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at a memorable celebration of PVM's 60th anniversary.

The Ring was made possible by financial support from Tourisme Montréal's Fonds de maintien des actifs stratégiques en tourisme (FMAST) as well as from the Government of Quebec's financial contribution to the "I love working downtown" initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal for the relaunch of downtown Montréal.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,200 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$69 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2021 and is a real estate subsidiary of CDPQ (cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

