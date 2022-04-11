THE RIGHTS OF FIRST NATIONS CHILDREN IN QUEBEC - WE ARE LOSING HOPE

WENDAKE, QC, April 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and its Commission on Health and Social Services have been closely following the work of the Parliamentary Commission on Bill 15, An Act to amend the Youth Protection Act, since its inception. The AFNQL expresses its consternation and serious preoccupation with the absence of any type of response by the province to their countless representations before the many forums that study the situation of First Nation children and youth who find themselves confronted with Quebec's Youth Protection system.

Over the past three decades, all first nations have reported the failure of a system that wilfully turns a blind eye to a reality that only first nations communities can speak to. More recently, as evidenced by the testimony of many experts in the field, the Viens Commission on the relations between indigenous people and certain public services, concluded that the Youth Protection Act must be amended to better reflect the cultural and social reality of First Nations. The Special Commission on the Rights of Children and Child Welfare, chaired by Madame Régine Laurent, in its chapter on First Nations and Inuit, also rendered a similar verdict.

It is clear to the AFNQL that the goal of First Nations governments is to achieve full autonomy in their management of youth protection. In the meantime, it is possible, if not essential, to change the legislative framework to bring it in line with the reality of First Nations. Instead, the CAQ government has chosen to impose what it thinks is good for the communities.

''Minister Carmant and his government's determination to limit the governance capacity of our leaders is colonialism at its best. Would the minister's word be worth more than that of our authorities and our experts, who are often the ones on the front lines to protect the interests of our young people?" questioned Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL, adding, "It is a blatant abuse of our good faith and especially that of our experts who have spared no effort and energy to support the work of the various commissions that have had to examine these issues."

In just a few days, the CAQ government has managed to go against the flow of important recommendations made by First Nations and supported by the Viens and Laurent commissions with respect to cultural safety, the success of our young people in school and youth protection adapted to the reality of First Nations. "The J'ai espoir plan that the minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs has been surfing on for months is sinking. These latest actions in the area of youth protection do nothing to save it," concludes the Chief of the AFNQL.

