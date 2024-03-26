MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Réseau des Femmes d'affaires du Québec (RFAQ) is proud to unveil the technological link in the Maïa Inclusive Growth project. This collaborative web platform connects large companies with women entrepreneurs to integrate them into supply chains. This first in the country symbolizes a new era of inclusive growth in Canadian trade. It creates a dynamic ecosystem where women-led businesses are supported in their business development through innovation and technology.

Web platform for women: a first in Canada

The Maïa hub will combine invitations to tender, a directory of women-led businesses, a showcase page to promote their products and services, and connections facilitated by artificial intelligence. It will also ensure greater agility in quickly finding new suppliers, while promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives. In addition, the Maïa project will offer training and ongoing professional development, as well as networking opportunities.

"We are very proud of this project, which brings together economic forces from across the country to facilitate the integration of women-owned businesses into major corporations' supply chains. Ultimately, we will also have helped transform our economy and society to make them fairer and more inclusive. In short, everyone wins!" says Ruth Vachon, President and CEO of RFAQ.

"Supporting women is more than just the right thing to do—it is the smart thing to do to support our economy. Today's launch of the Maïa Inclusive Growth project is great news for women entrepreneurs across the country, and the project's impacts are going to be felt nationwide by helping get diverse, women-owned entrepreneurs on the radar of big business. Partners like the Quebec Businesswomen's Network are helping us increase the immense contributions women make to our economy and reduce the challenges they still face, and I am proud of our government's Women Entrepreneurship Strategy for making these critical investments", says the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Canadian Minister of Small Business.

About the Maïa Inclusive Growth Project

The Maïa Inclusive Growth Project aims to accelerate the growth of 750 women-owned businesses from diverse backgrounds by strengthening their market access capabilities through training and structured networking. The project will also raise awareness among 50 large corporations about the importance of supplier diversification and help equip them to implement more economically and socially equitable initiatives.

The Maïa Inclusive Growth Project received a financial contribution of $3.9 million from the Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES), a Government of Canada initiative, in collaboration with EY, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC), including WE-BC, AWE, WESK, WECM, PARO, NLOWE, and WBNB, the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC), the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), Inclusive Workplace and Supply Council of Canada (IWSCC), the Knowledge Hub for Women's Entrepreneurship (PCFE), the Center for Women in Nova Scotia, Group 3737, and the magazine Premières en Affaires are organizations working with entrepreneurs across the country.

For more information about Maïa: The Québec Business Women's Network launches the Maïa Inclusive Growth Project: A Collective Effort to Empower Canadian Entrepreneurs (newswire.ca)

Maïa web: https://maiaconnex.com/en/

User access to the Maïa hub: May 2024

About the RFAQ

Since 1981, the Réseau des Femmes d'affaires du Québec (Québec Business Women's Network) has been accelerating the growth of entrepreneurs and businesswomen so that they can achieve success and shine globally. Over the past 11 years, the RFAQ has intensified its actions by focusing on supplier diversification. It supports and equips entrepreneurs to secure contracts with large companies. It also raises awareness among large corporations to source more from women entrepreneurs. Our collective contribution to inspiring, connecting, and propelling entrepreneurs and businesswomen in Québec is consolidated through the unwavering and structuring support of five cornerstone partners: the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), Desjardins, Export Development Canada (EDC), EY, and Investissement Québec.

For more information about the RFAQ: Réseau des Femmes d'affaires du Québec RFAQ

