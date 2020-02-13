The Réseau express métropolitain unveils the official names of its stations

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) unveiled the official names of 25 stations of its 67-kilometre network across the greater Montréal area. After a rigorous process establishing toponomy of the REM network, eight stations changed names to be better integrated into the metropolitan transport grid. A joint announcement concerning the Griffintown station will be made later with the city of Montréal.

With assistance from experts in the field, guiding principles were established for the entire network: