The Réseau express métropolitain unveils the official names of its stations

Feb 13, 2020, 10:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) unveiled the official names of 25 stations of its 67-kilometre network across the greater Montréal area. After a rigorous process establishing toponomy of the REM network, eight stations changed names to be better integrated into the metropolitan transport grid. A joint announcement concerning the Griffintown station will be made later with the city of Montréal.
With assistance from experts in the field, guiding principles were established for the entire network:
- For existing service points (stations or terminals) that are directly connected to the REM or converted by the REM, we maintained the existing names so as not to create confusion in landmarks for users.
- For new REM service points, we used the geolocation of stations (intersections or city names) so that network users can quickly recognize their location.
- Avoid copying station or bus terminal names from existing networks that will not be connected to the REM.
Cities and partners were also consulted during this process.
The official toponymy of the REM network is as follows:
About REM
The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is a new, 67-km integrated public transit network of 26 stations that will link downtown Montréal, the universities, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and Montréal–Trudeau airport through a fully automated, electric light rail system. Offering high-frequency service, the REM will be in service 7 days per week, 20 hours per day, and will be connected to the 3 main lines of the Montréal metro.
SOURCE Réseau express métropolitain - REM
For further information: Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau, Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, Réseau express métropolitain, 514-847-2896, 438 881-1884, [email protected]
