MONTREAL, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - DHD Hair Restoration and ORO Health are proudly partnering up to help improve accessibility to high-quality medical and surgical hair restoration consultations. Both are launching DHD Hair Restoration- online, an asynchronous, AI-assisted medical consultation service that will finally allow patients to connect quickly with physician experts in hair loss and hair transplantation.

Medical causes for hair loss affect up to 50% of men and 20% of women throughout their lifetime. No one is more acutely aware of this fact than the body and self-care conscious millennials. The demand for medical consultation for hair loss has increased exponentially since COVID, and it now takes months to be seen in person in the few specialized restoration medical clinics in Montreal.

"Hair loss remains a taboo and sensitive subject for many, especially women who often suffer in silence when faced with progressive hair loss" Explains founder Dr Véronique G Dorval "What most people don't know is that there many safe and efficacious medical treatments available to optimize hair growth and prevent further loss. Although hair restoration surgery is one of my passions, I'm also proud that our revolutionary online consultation service has the potential to prevent hundreds of thousands of men and women from eventually getting to that point."

Many men and women who are also curious about hair restoration surgery can also go through the consultation process to find out if they are candidates for the procedure and get information on the whole process. Access to the consultation service begins through a link on the clinic's landing page: www.dryveshebert.ca.

"We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Dorval's new service featuring our asynchronous consultation technology that will allow Quebec residents concerned about alopecia to benefit from accurate diagnosis and treatment in the comfort of their own home," said Dr. Émilie Bourgeault, B.Sc, M.D., dermatologist (FRCPC), CEO of Oro Health.

Dr Dorval, also a former academic neonatologist-pediatrician, believes that asynchronous medicine and intelligent medical algorithms are the future of medicine and will be key to improving the efficiency and quality of patient care. "My family and I are part of the more than 2 million people in Quebec who don't have a family doctor. I have this vision of intelligent clinical algorithms allowing physicians to see greater numbers of patients, with greater ease than ever before. DHD Hair Restoration – online is taking that step to improve the efficiency and access to highly specialized quality care in Quebec."

DHD Hair Restoration - online is an extension of the downtown clinic Drs Hebert et Dorval – Hair Restoration, Aesthetic Medicine and Medispa located at 1832 Sherbrooke Street West, in downtown Montreal. The clinic specializes in hair, beard and eyebrow transplantation as well as the medical management of hair loss with PRP and prescription drugs. The clinic also offers a full range of medical aesthetic and Medispa treatments.

Oro Health provides asynchronous medicine solutions for medical specialists looking to harness the full potential of technology. By improving the quality and speed of care, physicians provide patients with greater access to their expertise, in a secure environment, when and where they choose. The mission is to improve the daily lives of patients and physicians through innovative technology solutions to ensure quality and efficiency in healthcare.

