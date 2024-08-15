The Regina Food Bank teams up with BMO to fight food insecurity with Canada's first at-scale choice model food bank - the BMO ASAHTOWIKAMIK Community Food Hub

In 2023, the Regina Food Bank served 66,174 households, which was up 17% year over year. Over 17,000 people were fed every month including 5,400 new Canadians and 2,300 self-identified Indigenous clients.

The $1 million investment from BMO will enable clients to choose food that meets their unique dietetic and cultural needs. The choice model will help reduce barriers and stigma and provide a new tool to fight record food insecurity.

ASAHTOWIKAMIK means "feeding lodge" in Cree. The name was gifted through ceremony by Elder Murray Ironchild of Piapot First Nation to the Regina Food Bank for their new location. ASAHTOWIKAMIK tells us that when we eat and share a meal, we feed ourselves, our relationships, and our community.

"BMO is proud to support Canada's first at-scale choice model food bank here in Regina," said June Zimmer, Regional President, Western Canada, BMO Private Wealth. "This donation is making a difference in our community by providing more options and greater food security for those that need it most. Investing in the communities we serve is inspired by BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and our commitment to making progress by eliminating barriers to inclusion."

The BMO ASAHTOWIKAMIK Community Food Hub opening is the result of an extensive community campaign culminating in this transformative gift, according to Jeff Linner, Chair, Capital Campaign. "Our community has rallied behind our efforts to change forever how a food bank operates. This campaign has illustrated the generosity and spirit of our community. We have shown that with collaboration and big dreams we can create a healthier Regina. We are so grateful."

According to Linner, the Food Hub is more than food, it is a space to promote and support community health. "Thanks to BMO and our donors, this space will be a hub for programming, including financial and nutritional literacy, and Indigenous-led food sovereignty programming. It will truly allow us to give a hand up to thousands of people in our community." The Hub is also home to an outdoor community gathering space equipped with a play structure, basketball court, public art, greenery and benches.

The BMO ASAHTOWIKAMIK Community Food Hub will be open to food bank clients on August 16, 2024. It will be a critical tool to help feed over 17,000 people a month, nearly half of which are children.

A media event followed by a community festival and food hub tours will take place on August 15, 2024 at 11am. Media is asked to RSVP to David Froh [email protected]

To learn more about the Food Hub visit https://www.reginafoodbank.ca/food-hub-campaign

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2023, our social impact included more than $84 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 62,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $31.2 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About the Regina Food Bank

The Regina Food Bank is a charitable community-based organization working to fight food insecurity through nutritious food distribution, education, and support programs.

For over 40 years we have worked to restore dignity, health and hope for our clients. We also build community – rallying the community to make Regina a more fair, caring, and dynamic city. The Food Bank feeds over 15,000 people a month, making it the largest food security organization in Southern Saskatchewan.

