MORE EDUCATION ON FOOD AND FINANCES REQUIRED TO HELP CURB YOUTH HEALTH CONCERNS

Co-operators to partner with Regina Food Bank to provide education on nutrition and financial literacy.

REGINA, SK, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Regina Food Bank in partnership with Co-operators, is forming a nutrition and financial education program, geared towards youth from 12-18 years of age. The Regina Food Bank – in addition to being a critical resource combatting food insecurity for more than 500 families per month – will offer education as part of a curriculum designed to teach students the importance of proper nutrition. Within the program, Co-operators will lead the co-creation of a financial planning element to help youth understand fundamental financial literacy skills.

"We know that a hungry stomach cannot learn, and that when we give a hand-up to young people, they can realize their potential", says David Froh, Vice President, Regina Food Bank. "Removing barriers, and stigma, while teaching critical life skills to our young people is transformative. We can literally change the trajectory of a young person's life when we combine access to healthy food with nutritional and financial skills. We are immensely grateful for our partnership with Co-operators and proud to work with their teams in Regina to make a lasting impact in our community."

The Food and Financial Literacy program includes an opportunity for students to visit the Regina Food Bank, where they will learn how to create a meal on a budget, shop for groceries, and gain an understanding of how food and nutrition intersect with financial planning. This program aims to empower young people with essential life skills while fostering awareness of local food security issues.

Food Banks Canada reports that food bank visits have increased by 90% over the past 5 years and children aged 18 and under are greatly overrepresented in terms of access to food banks as they account for 33% of clients1 despite only representing 20% of the general population2. The impact of hunger on youth health and prosperity is a significant cause for concern as it leads to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and lower graduation rates.

"As a member of this community, being able to offer our support both in funding and in the co-creation of the financial literacy curriculum is inspiring," says Paul Gobeil, Vice President, Wealth Management at Co-operators. "I'm so thankful to our partners at the Food Bank for their efforts in collaborating with us on this critical initiative. As a purpose-led organization, it's important for us to influence positive change for youth. Empowering them with tools to overcome the challenges of food insecurity and financial instability will also help mitigate the mental health stressors that are associated with them."

Co-operators, an insurance and financial services organization with offices and financial representatives from coast to coast, also operates a corporate office in Regina, employing more than 600 people that call Saskatchewan's capital home. Its participation in the development of financial literacy programming with the Food Bank comes from its commitment to building community resilience by helping Canadians achieve financial security.

About Regina Food Bank

The Regina Food Bank is a charitable community-based organization working to fight food insecurity through nutritious food distribution, education, and support programs. For over 40 years we have worked to restore dignity, health and hope for our clients. We also build community – rallying the community to make Regina a more fair, caring, and dynamic city. The Food Bank feeds over 15,000 people a month, making it the largest food security organization in Southern Saskatchewan.

About Co-operators

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co‑operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

