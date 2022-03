The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Announces North American Celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month in April, 2022

"Seeing regional jazz greats working again is exciting and so important," stated the MPTF's Trustee, Dan Beck. Tweet this

Public performances are planned from Saskatoon to San Antonio, Honolulu to Houston and many points in between; each will explore aspects of this uniquely American art form. All performances have been coordinated through the efforts of the union locals of the American Federation of Musicians. Some larger events have been organized over several days as mini-festivals, such as:

Vibe-adelphia in Philadelphia, PA

Future of Jazz in Indianapolis, IN

Big Band Explosion in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

MPTF-supported performances include 163 in-person events and 61 livestreamed concerts, 46 of which will be streamed via the MPTF's Facebook events page at https://www.facebook.com/the.mptf. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to like and follow the page for a complete calendar of streaming events and to receive event notifications.

Jazz Appreciation Month was created at the Museum of American History in 2001 to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary heritage and history of jazz, and to stimulate and encourage people of all ages to participate - to study the music, attend concerts, listen to jazz on radio and recordings, read books about jazz and more.

About the MPTF: The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. Established more than 70 years ago, the MPTF is funded by music companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group.

For further information: Interested parties may call (212) 391-3950 or visit www.musicpf.org.