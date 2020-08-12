The RCMP wants to hear from youth

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - To best support young people, we need to listen to them. That's exactly why the RCMP has a National Youth Advisory Committee (NYAC).

Help us find the young leaders who will make up the 2020-2021 NYAC! Applicants must be:

- Canadian residents

- Between the ages of 13 and 21

- Ready to engage for two to four hours per month on an online forum, from October to June

The deadline to submit an application is September 11, 2020.

What's in it for them? There are many reasons youth should get involved, including:

Help shape RCMP youth programs and strategies

Connect with youth from coast to coast to coast

Hear from and interact with RCMP officers and experts

Get a reference letter and volunteer hours

NYAC members discuss important issues they face in their communities. Their insight can help create positive change. Help us spread the word. For all the details, visit the RCMP website.

Quotes

"The NYAC has been one of the most rewarding opportunities I have had. I get the chance to discuss issues youth face across the country and help create ideas that will have a positive impact."

- Jordan, 17 years old, 2019 NYAC member from Ontario

"I really enjoyed being a part of the NYAC. I have a lot to say, and it feels great knowing that my perspective is reaching a larger audience who will use it to help others!"

- Ariel, 15 years old, 2018 NYAC member from British Columbia

Quick facts

Youth are a priority for the RCMP. The NYAC helps the RCMP create relevant youth programs.

The deadline to apply for the 2020-21 NYAC is September 11, 2020 .

. To request an application form, send an email to [email protected] .

