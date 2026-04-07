TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The RBC iShares alliance today announced the expansion of the suite of RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs with the launch of RBC Target 2032 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQU), RBC Target 2032 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RQU) and RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RUQU/RUQU.U). In addition, the RBC iShares alliance today announced the introduction of two new actively managed equity ETFs, RBC Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: RCAN) and RBC U.S. Large-Cap Equity ETF (TSX: RUSA/RUSA.U). The five new ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

Expansion of the suite of RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs

The RBC iShares alliance has expanded its fixed income line up with the launch of three new RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs, each maturing in 2032. Target maturity bond ETFs help Canadian investors and advisors manage duration more precisely by investing in a diversified portfolio of bonds maturing in the same year. Since RBC GAM Inc. launched the first target maturity bond ETFs in Canada in 2011, the RBC Target Maturity Bond ETF suite has grown to over $4 billion in assets across maturities ranging from 2026 to 2032, making it the largest suite of target maturity bond ETFs in Canada1.

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Target 2032 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQU 0.15 % RBC Target 2032 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RQU 0.20 % RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQU/RUQU.U 0.20 %

Launch of new actively managed equity ETFs

The RBC iShares alliance has expanded its lineup of actively managed ETFs with two new equity ETFs, providing Canadian investors and advisors with access to Canadian and U.S. markets. These two new equity ETFs leverage the investment expertise of RBC GAM Inc.'s North American Equities team, who collectively manage over $100 billion in assets.

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Canadian Equity ETF RCAN 0.39 % RBC U.S. Large-Cap Equity ETF RUSA/RUSA.U 0.39 %

"The needs of Canadian advisors and investors continue to change as both markets and portfolio construction trends evolve," said Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director of Exchange Traded Funds, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "With the launch of our new actively managed equity ETFs and the expansion of our target maturity bond ETF suite, we are leveraging the expertise of our investment teams to bring solutions to market that help address these evolving client needs."

The RBC iShares alliance aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. The RBC iShares alliance is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

____________________________ 1 Source: Bloomberg, as of March 31, 2026

For further information regarding the RBC iShares alliance, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

The RBC iShares alliance includes RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $795 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock. iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.