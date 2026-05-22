Sarah Neilson named the TopGun Investment Mind of the Year for the second consecutive year

Nine RBC GAM Canadian equity investors earned Platinum Class, recognition as a TopGun Investment Mind of the Year for four or more consecutive years

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") announced that 15 members of its investment team have been named to the Brendan Wood International 2026 TopGun lists. Among them, nine earned Platinum Class recognition after being named a TopGun Investment Mind for four or more consecutive years.

The TopGun Investment Minds and TopGun Buy-Side Traders – Canadian Stocks awards, presented annually by Brendan Wood International, focus on Canadian equity and recognize the country's most respected equity investors and traders. Winners are evaluated by a panel of more than 500 leading sell-side investment professionals on the strength of their investment ideas and the depth of their insights into companies, strategies, and markets.

Sarah Neilson named TopGun Investment Mind of the Year

For the second consecutive year, Sarah Neilson, Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager & Co-Head of North American Equities at RBC GAM Inc. has been named the TopGun Investment Mind of the Year. Sarah manages approximately $40 billion in assets across her funds, and co-heads the RBC North American Equity team, consisting of 22 investment professionals collectively managing over $130 billion in assets.1

RBC GAM Inc. TopGun Investment Minds Class of 2026

The following individuals from RBC GAM Inc. have been recognized in the 2026 TopGun Investment Minds list:

TopGun Investment Minds, Platinum Class (recognized as a TopGun Investment Mind for four or more consecutive years)

Irene Fernando (Platinum Class)

Ryan Grant (Platinum Class)

Scott Lysakowski (Platinum Class)

Jennifer McClelland (Platinum Class)

Sean McCurley (Platinum Class)

Jonathan Millman (Platinum Class)

Sarah Neilson (Platinum Class)

Doug Raymond (Platinum Class)

Jeffrey Schok (Platinum Class)

TopGun Investment Minds

Daniel Chew

Donna Comartin

Jesse Coote

Brendon Sattich

RBC GAM Inc. TopGun Buy-Side Traders – Canadian Stocks Class of 2026

The following individuals from RBC GAM Inc. have been recognized in the 2026 TopGun Buy-Side Traders – Canadian Stocks list:

JP De Maria

JP Matthews

"The TopGun Awards are a meaningful recognition in the Canadian market, and to have 15 members of our team honoured this year speaks to the depth, commitment and hard work of our investment teams," said Stu Kedwell, Global Chief Investment Officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "I am proud of the team for their unrelenting dedication to our clients. I would like to thank Brendan Wood International for this honour, and congratulate all portfolio managers and equity traders who were named to the 2026 TopGun list."

_________________________ 1 As of April 30, 2026

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $795 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Brendan Wood International

Brendan Wood International (BWI), formed in 1970, is a private advisory group which originates performance investigation programs in the capital markets. Brendan Wood Partners debrief large institutional investors worldwide on a daily basis. There are 2000+ live consultations with professionals overseeing +/- $60 trillion invested in the +/- 1400 big cap companies on the BWI Index. Relying on its real time performance intelligence, BWI advises public companies, institutional and activist investors, investment banks and broker dealers on strategy, performance and recruitment of TopGun talent. The firm's partners have formally presented at 1000+ C level strategy meetings and corporate off-sites in fifty cities. Brendan Wood founded the exclusive TopGun Club, a performance based institution.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.