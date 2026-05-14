RBC ranks #55 globally, #7 in Global Financial Services and the highest-ranked Canadian brand, according to Kantar BrandZ

Key takeaways:

RBC earns a spot among the world's 100 most valuable brands for the 20 th consecutive year

consecutive year Ranked #55 globally, #7 in Global Financial Services and the highest-ranked Canadian brand

Brand value reached $51.5 billion USD, up 17% year-over-year

Climbed four spots since 2025 in the global rankings

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has earned a spot among the world's 100 most valuable brands for the 20th consecutive year. According to the Kantar BrandZ 2026 Most Valuable Global Brands report, RBC ranked #55 globally, #7 in the Global Financial Services sector and is the highest-ranked Canadian brand, with its brand value reaching $51.5 billion USD, up 17% year-over-year.

"The proven strength of our brand across global markets is built on the collective dedication of our employees who bring it to life through every client touchpoint, partnership and community investment we make," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "We are proud to remain Canada's highest ranked brand and 55th across all brands globally."

What's driving RBC's brand strength

Climbing four spots since 2025, RBC's rise in the Kantar BrandZ rankings solidifies its position as a leader in global financial services, reflecting years of consistent, purpose-led brand building anchored in delivering real value for clients and communities. The bank's strong Kantar BrandZ 2026 performance reflects its relentless client focus, global scale and financial strength, reinforcing trust and relevance in an increasingly uncertain economic environment. RBC's growing brand value is supported by its rising strength in the consumer banking category in Canada, where it has increased brand differentiation and prominence.

Why RBC is a leading global financial services brand

RBC's global brand momentum has been supported by meaningful commitments across technology leadership, bold sponsorships and community impact:

AI leadership : In October 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, RBC was recognized as the #1 bank in Canada and #3 globally for AI maturity by the Evident AI Index.

: In October 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, RBC was recognized as the #1 bank in Canada and #3 globally for AI maturity by the Evident AI Index. Strategic sponsorships : RBC extended its title sponsorships of both the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open, and launched a jersey partnership with the LA Galaxy.

: RBC extended its title sponsorships of both the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open, and launched a jersey partnership with the LA Galaxy. Music leadership : RBC has renamed one of North America's busiest amphitheatres on Toronto's waterfront RBC Amphitheatre through 2038, and is supporting its transformation into a year-round destination by 2030. Through its RBCxMusic platform, RBC's position as the bank of music is further supported by an 8-year investment to make music more affordable and experiential, providing over 8 million fans with ticket access, discounts and upgrades, over $1 million dollars back in savings to Canadians through Concert Cash®, and donating more than $140 million to music and arts organizations in Canada.

: RBC has renamed one of North America's busiest amphitheatres on Toronto's waterfront RBC Amphitheatre through 2038, and is supporting its transformation into a year-round destination by 2030. Through its RBCxMusic platform, RBC's position as the bank of music is further supported by an 8-year investment to make music more affordable and experiential, providing over 8 million fans with ticket access, discounts and upgrades, over $1 million dollars back in savings to Canadians through Concert Cash®, and donating more than $140 million to music and arts organizations in Canada. Canadian brand recognition: In October 2025, RBC was named Canada's most valuable brand for the seventh consecutive year in Kantar BrandZ's Top 40 Most Valuable Canadian Brands report.

"The brand era has changed. People now interact with brands in thousands of different ways. Many of these are shaped by AI, like personalised feeds or LLMs that influence what we see. Machines are increasingly surfacing and prioritising content. That means brands need to work harder than ever to stand out as meaningful and different," said Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ. "RBC's performance this year demonstrates its ability to remain relevant and drive consumer trust in an evolving market."

About the Kantar BrandZ methodology

BrandZ charts the way in which global brands have continued to evolve and innovate. Now in its 21st edition, it spotlights the importance of building meaningful difference where a brand meets consumer needs, stands out from competitors and remains top-of-mind in its sector for a prolonged period. Kantar BrandZ is a global ranking that assesses brand value by combining financial data and extensive brand equity research, offering an in-depth view of over 22,000 brands in 54 markets.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business. We deliver the intelligence needed to power brand growth.

We provide the signals that help organisations act quickly and confidently. We empower brands to make effective marketing decisions based on predictive evidence. And we help them craft powerful growth strategies rooted in the connection between consumers, brands and enterprise value. All this is powered by our uniquely robust human and synthetic data, our unrivalled IP, our AI-native platform and the team of global brand experts that bring this all together.

About Kantar BrandZ

Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business' financial performance. Kantar's annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.6 million consumers, for over 22,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

For more information, please contact:

Nicole Aarssen White, Corporate Communications, RBC, [email protected]

SOURCE RBC