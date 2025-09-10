The Race Continues as CTV Orders Season 12 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

– Season 12 confirmed for 2025/2026 broadcast year, with casting details to be announced –

– The renewal comes ahead of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA's Season 11 finale on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave –

– THE AMAZING RACE CANADA continues as Canada's most-watched summer series among the key A25-54 demo for the eleventh year, with a current season average of 1.3 million viewers –

– Beginning Sept. 16, all seasons of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are available for streaming on Crave –

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians gear up for the Season 11 finale of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, airing Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave, the network announced today the early renewal of Canada's favourite summertime adventure for Season 12. Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is set to welcome a new group of racers to the starting line when it returns in 2026, with casting details to be announced.

"THE AMAZING RACE CANADA continues to be a powerhouse for CTV," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Its unique ability to showcase the beauty of our country while also celebrating the resilience and diversity of Canadians makes it a standout series that resonates with viewers. Along with our incredible partners at Insight Productions, we're ready to deliver another unforgettable journey across our extraordinary country."

On the Season 11 finale of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. in all markets on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave), titled "Double Roadblock," the final four teams head to the picturesque town of Collingwood, Ont. for a heart pounding showdown, where the ultimate test of agility, skill, and teamwork awaits. In a world-wide franchise-first Double Roadblock, racers must split up and push their limits like never before. With only their wits and instincts to guide them, this final leg of the race tests both physical endurance and nerves of steel, as speed and coordination determine which team crosses the finish line first. The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Season 11) receives the grand prize of two 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, a trip around the world, a $250,000 cash prize courtesy of FUZE Iced Tea, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

The final four teams competing on the Season 11 finale of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are:

