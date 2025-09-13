CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC TALENT SHINES BRIGHT AS WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

JOSH ROSS NAMED ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR AND CELEBRATES WITH SINGLE OF THE YEAR FOR SINGLE AGAIN

CAMERON WHITCOMB SCORES THE COVETED FANS' CHOICE AWARD PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT AND BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY BIRKENSTOCK

MACKENZIE PORTER EARNS FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR AWARDED TO JAMES BARKER BAND

JADE EAGLESON LANDS MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

OWEN RIEGLING WINS THE FORD F-150 ALBUM OF THE YEAR FOR BRUCE COUNTY (FROM THE BEGINNING)



The 2025 CCMA Awards Presented By TD Is Available To Stream On CTV.ca , The CTV App, And Next Day On Crave



Visit CCMA.org For A Full List Of The 2025 CCMA Awards Presented By TD Winners

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) marked Canada's biggest night in country music; the 43nd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD. Taking over Prospera Place in Kelowna for the first time, the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD showcased a powerhouse line-up of performers and presenters, celebrating the achievements of Canada's country music community.

Josh Ross was honored as Entertainer of the Year and rounded out the night with a win for Single of the Year for Single Again, while MacKenzie Porter earned the title of Female Artist of the Year. The coveted Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light went to Cameron Whitcomb, and the rising star also captured Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock. Jade Eagleson claimed Male Artist of the Year, and James Barker Band took home Group or Duo of the Year, while Owen Riegling was recognized with the Ford F-150 Album of the Year for Bruce County (From The Beginning).

MEDIA NOTE: The most up-to-date list of 2025 CCMA Award winners can be found at ccma.org throughout Country Music Week 2025. Photos can be found via the folder HERE and winner graphics can be found HERE .

OFFICIAL 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD WINNERS



Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock

Cameron Whitcomb



Single of the Year

Josh Ross - Single Again



Group or Duo of the Year

James Barker Band



Female Artist of the Year

MacKenzie Porter



Male Artist of the Year

Jade Eagleson



Entertainer of the Year

Josh Ross



Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light

Cameron Whitcomb



Ford F-150 Album of the Year

Owen Riegling - Bruce County (From The Beginning)

