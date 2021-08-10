MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Kinesiologist Federation, is delighted to announce its partnership with LIFT session, enhancing its digital fitness offering of both tools and continued education for accredited members.

As work from home and hybrid working models continue to grow in popularity, wellness professionals are adapting to client needs. This partnership helps the QKF prepare their kinesiologists to thrive with virtual fitness through a system of continued education and access to world class virtual tools.

With best-in-class digital experiences such as customized exercise programming, digital equipment and digital assessment, the LIFT session platform ensures the QKF's kinesiologists will be recognized as world-class health professionals specialized in in-person and remote physical activity for prevention, treatment, or performance. Continued education webinars will also be provided by LIFT, which kinesiologists from the QKF can follow in order to earn continued education credits.

"Ensuring our members have the skills and the tools necessary to positively impact the lives of their clients has always been a priority for the Quebec Kinesiologist Federation," says Valérie Lucia, general manager of the QKF. "Partnering with LIFT gives our members access to industry leading virtual training tools that help them deliver best-in-class virtual training experiences to their clients. Together with LIFT, we are making sure that kinesiologists in Quebec have the tools and know-how to thrive in a post-pandemic world."

"If there's a positive that came out of this pandemic, it's the acceptance that digital fitness can match in-person experiences, and make them more accessible and convenient," says Mike Tan, VP, Business development at LIFT session. "With the guidance from accredited members of the QKF, remote training and digital fitness sessions through LIFT session will be a critical contributor to positively impacting the health of our society."

ABOUT QKF

The Quebec Kinesiologist Federation is a non-profit organization with more than 1,700 members and over 1,100 accredited kinesiologists. The kinesiologist is a health professional who specializes in physical activity and uses movements for prevention, treatment and performance.

ABOUT LIFT SESSION

LIFT session is a digital fitness platform that helps wellness providers offer premium virtual wellness services to their clients. With LIFT's best-in-class virtual personal training, virtual group training and wellness broadcast services, LIFT can extend its partner's service offering beyond their physical locations and make their service offerings available to clients anywhere. By offering services through wellness providers and businesses, LIFT session offers its online fitness platform to millions of customers globally. Follow LIFT session on Instagram and Facebook @liftsession.

