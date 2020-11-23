The Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster and Propulsion Québec join forces to make Québec the world leader in the electric and intelligent land transportation industry

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation cluster, is pleased to announce the merger of the Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster and Propulsion Québec. This union allows for the consolidation of Québec's land transportation ecosystem, which is positioned as a strategic vector for a sustainable and prosperous economy.

As a result of the Government of Québec desire to regroup all players in the transportation supply chain, Propulsion Québec was given the mandate to combine the strengths of the two organizations into one in order to strengthen the global positioning of Québec's electric and intelligent land transportation industry. The members of Québec Ground Transportation Cluster are therefore welcomed as members of Propulsion Québec and will soon be contacted to discuss their involvement in the new structure.

As part of the government's vision to focus on the electrification of the economy as an engine of growth, the objective of the process is to create an optimal coordination of its actions by implementing a more coherent structure for electric and intelligent land transportation, while maintaining the leadership of the Propulsion Québec cluster.

Quotes

"Propulsion Québec is very proud to welcome the Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster and its members. The electrification of transportation is part of a strategy to boost Quebec's economy and represents the future of land transportation, but also the mobility of the future. This pooling of forces is beneficial for all our members, whose experience and expertise will be more highly valued, both nationally and internationally.

Propulsion Québec is currently mobilizing all players in the industry around concerted projects aimed at positioning Québec among the world leaders in the development and deployment of land transportation modes that promote intelligent and electric transportation. Our activities and projects will be modulated to meet the needs of the new members who will soon be joining this enhanced version of the cluster. The integration of the resources and members of the Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster within Propulsion Québec is well organized, thanks to brainstorming sessions and exchanges that allow us to establish a common vision."

—Sarah Houde, President and CEO of Propulsion Québec.

About the Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster

The mission of the Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster, which grew out of the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation's ACCORD niche initiative and was the first centre of excellence to be created in Québec, was to provide the industry with a strong, unified structure aimed at implementing actions that promote the industry's mobilization, growth, competitiveness and influence, in addition to ensuring its long-term development.

By participating and collaborating in the new ecosystem led by Propulsion Québec, the Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster now offers its members the opportunity to develop the ground transportation industry of tomorrow: the electric and intelligent transportation industry.

About Propulsion Québec

Quebec's electric and intelligent transportation cluster mobilizes all the players in the sector around concerted projects aimed at positioning Quebec among the leaders in the development and implementation of land transportation modes that promote electric and intelligent transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec now has more than 180 members from various sectors and deploys its resources in seven distinct areas aimed at developing and supporting innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, Quebecor and ATTRIX.

SOURCE Propulsion Québec

For further information: Lisa Théberge, Marketing and Communications Manager, Propulsion Québec, [email protected] | 514 549-7575; Renaud Bouchard, General Manager, Quebec Ground Transportation Cluster, [email protected] | 514 260-7463

Related Links

https://propulsionquebec.com/

