QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec government will grant $27.4 million in financial support to enhance primary care services for Aboriginal populations. Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière made the announcement today, accompanied by Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé. The funding will support collaborative projects between health and social services institutions and community-based organizations in several regions of Québec to better respond to the health and wellness needs of the First Nations and the Inuit in urban environments.

The investment will give concrete expression to the Clinique en santé autochtone project presented by the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre (VDNFC) and the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue to broaden access to services in urban environments and enhance the living conditions of the Aboriginal peoples in the Vallée-de-l'Or. In practical terms, the VDNFC can consolidate and enhance its offer of primary care health and social services, known as the Minowé Clinic, and integrate new services rooted in Aboriginal knowledge, identities, and values.

The Public Inquiry Commission on Relations between Indigenous Peoples and Certain Public Services in Québec (Viens Commission) has recognized the relevance of the Val-d'Or model. Accordingly, the investment announced will also support the rollout of projects that draw inspiration from this innovative model. The collaborative offer of services will enhance access to culturally relevant frontline services.

The Québec government's support for this initiative ensures recognition of Aboriginal knowledge and expertise and reflects efforts to improve access to and the quality of services. It constitutes the government's response to calls for action 96 and 97 in the Viens Commission report to provide recurrent, long-term funding for services that draw inspiration from the Minowé Clinic model developed in an urban environment for the Aboriginal peoples and encourage institutions in the health and social services network to establish services in urban environments based on the Minowé Clinic model, in collaboration with the Aboriginal authorities or organizations in their territory. Through these projects, the Québec government is pursuing its efforts to ensure that Quebecers have fair access to public services and to satisfy Aboriginal users with respect to the care and services received in connection with their specific needs. The investment will ultimately contribute to the enhancement of the living conditions of the members of the First Nations and the Inuit living in or passing through urban environments in Québec.

"We are very keen to do everything to broaden access to services and, in particular, health and social services, so that they are offered in a climate of trust to the First Nations and the Inuit. The initiatives announced pursue such efforts and hinge on concerted action by Aboriginal institutions and community-based organizations. I am convinced that we are on the right track to make Québec even more inclusive for the benefit of better health and wellness for everyone."

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services

"I am very proud to announce funding for an improved offer of services for the Aboriginal peoples in urban environments. The Québec government has heard the demands expressed by community interveners and is undertaking to participate actively in the development of services better adapted to the needs of Aboriginal populations. The recognition of traditional knowledge also marks a significant paradigm shift and I hope that it will help to restore the trust of the First Nations and the Inuit in Québec's health and social services system."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"We are indeed pleased by the government's financial commitment to the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre (VDNFC), which acknowledges our approaches and practices rooted in Aboriginal knowledge and traditions in the realm of health care. We are proud to have established the first Aboriginal health clinic in Québec, which is firmly rooted in our identity and displays social innovation, integrated into the frontline services of the VDNFC. The clinic, which stems from a partnership with the CISSS de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue, is rebuilding trust in the health network."

Oscar Kistabish, President of the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre

"For the past 50 years, Québec Aboriginal friendship centres have played a key role in ensuring the wellness of the Aboriginal peoples. Today's announcement reaffirms this perspective and will enable the friendship centres to develop services in collaboration with the healthcare system, that is, services that respond in practical terms to local needs, in keeping with Aboriginal healthcare at the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre over the years."

Philippe Meilleur, President of the RCAAQ

