The Québec government announces its support for the establishment of the First Nations Executive Education program

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In the wake of the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec, Premier François Legault today announced that the Québec government will support HEC Montréal's First Nations Executive Education program. Over the next five years, $10 million in funding will be allocated to ensure the initiative's long-term continuity.

The programs proposed are aimed specifically at First Nations executive officers and entrepreneurs and will be elaborated in collaboration with them to ensure that the training matches their needs.

The First Nations Executive Education program seeks to promote economic development by and for the First Nations. It will foster the emergence of a robust new generation of leaders from the First Nations who will play a key role in the development of the autonomy of Indigenous communities, organizations, and businesses.

"The realization of the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec shows our desire to pool our shared talents to jointly shape the future of our economy. Through the establishment of the First Nations Executive Education program, we will jointly support a new generation of Indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs who can exert their influence, inspire, and prosper within and beyond their communities. I would like to pay tribute to Manon Jeannotte's and Ken Rock's spirit of initiative and to thank HEC Montréal for its valuable participation in the project. The Indigenous peoples, Québec businesses, and Québec as a whole are all winners when we work together."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

"Our institutions have in recent years encouraged the establishment of educational resources elaborated by and for the First Nations and the Inuit, who warrant possessing the means to achieve self-determination and become key players in our collective prosperity. The establishment of the First Nations Executive Education program perfectly embodies this desire. It is my hope that its creation will quickly increase the number of Indigenous leaders both for the benefit of their communities and all Quebecers."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Highlights:

Training sessions will last one to eight days and be offered simultaneously in French and in English. Participants will receive a separate attestation.

The content of the training sessions will draw inspiration from HEC programs and be separated into two sections: executive leaders and business leaders.

Trainers will come from universities and the corporate world.

The programs will be offered in Montréal or directly in the communities in face-to-face, hybrid or fully online mode.

